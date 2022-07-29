The cartoon tortoise on this Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission graphic shows where gopher tortoises are isolated along East Sklar Drive in Jacaranda West. A contractor is burying power lines along the south side of the street on property that contains tortoise burrows.
VENICE — Some residents of Jacaranda West are concerned that gopher tortoises may have been casualties of a Florida Power & Light project.
Tetra Tech, a contractor for the company that’s burying power lines on the south side of the road, is working under a permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission allowing for the onsite relocation of tortoises from up to 10 burrows.
It’s required to move all hatchlings with shells 60 millimeters or smaller and an estimated seven juvenile or mature tortoises to another location on the property.
But people who live near the job site report seeing dead tortoises on the road adjacent to where the work is being staged.
Pipes that will be buried are obstructing the tortoises’ access to their burrows, they believe.
One was found trapped between two pipes, Carolyn May said, while others appear to have been crushed. She called in a report to the FWC on Sunday, she said.
On Tuesday, an area on the property was enclosed, which is allowed to isolate tortoises for up to 10 days, though a worker onsite said he hadn’t seen any.
Kyle Brown, FWC gopher tortoise conservation biologist for the agency’s Southwest Region, said that eight burrows were identified on the property.
The rule of thumb is that 50% of burrows are occupied, he said, which would mean there would likely be four tortoises on the job site. The company added three as a contingency, Kyle Brown said.
If it found more than seven larger tortoises, it would need to amend its permit in order to be allowed to relocate them, he said.
Only after all the tortoises are relocated is it permissible to “molest, damage or destroy” burrows, the permit states. It doesn’t authorize any tortoises to be killed, he said.
FWC law enforcement personnel were investigating the matter Tuesday afternoon, according to Public Information Officer Adam Brown.
Florida Statute 379.411 makes intentionally taking, harassing, wounding or killing “any species designated as endangered, threatened, or of special concern” a third-degree felony.
The penalties are up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
The gopher tortoise is a threatened species in Florida. The animals, their burrows and their eggs are all protected, he said.
Kevin Courtney, manager of Power Delivery Communications for FPL, said the company is “aware of concerns about gopher tortoises at a site near where FPL is working in the Venice area.
“We are in the process of gathering more information.”
Brian Proctor, of Tetra Tech, the agent for FPL named on the permit, didn’t return a phone call seeking comment.
