SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 to approve the legal agreement ending Brennan Asplen’s two-year tenure as superintendent Tuesday night.
The agreement gives Asplen about $170,000 to leave. A separate separation for Asplen’s wife, a district administrator, was approved in the same motion.
Asplen didn’t go quietly, echoing some of the comments he made at a Nov. 29 meeting where the discussion about terminating him was on the agenda.
“This is politics, people,” Asplen said after the motion and before the board’s vote.
He held up some “celebratory” posts by politicians that popped up on social media after the board’s initial vote to discuss terminating his contract. He read a post by state Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican representing Brevard County, applauding the move by the Sarasota County board.
Another was from closer to home. It came from Christian Ziegler, former Sarasota County Commissioner and husband of School Board Chairperson Bridget Ziegler.
Christian Ziegler posted congratulations to his wife on claiming “the scalp” of the superintendent, Asplen read.
Asplen went on to quote the post, saying the move “follows a playbook by Moms for Liberty,” an organization for which Bridget Ziegler helped establish a local chapter in Sarasota County.
“How does that fit in with civility and the school district’s policy on bullying?” he asked Bridget Ziegler.
On social media, Christian Ziegler said he was reposting another story and he didn’t say anything himself about scalping Asplen.
Ziegler deferred the question to her husband before proceeding toward the vote.
Board Vice Chairperson Karen Rose had made the motion to accept the deal, with a second by board member Robyn Marinelli. Tim Enos and Bridget Ziegler also voted in favor. Tom Edwards voted against it.
The vote came near the end of the board’s second long, nighttime meeting on the topic.
The first open discussion about separating Asplen from the Sarasota County School District happened at the School Board’s reorganizational meeting Nov. 22, just minutes after newly elected board members Tim Enos and Marinelli and re-elected member Bridget Ziegler were sworn in.
Rose made that motion to put the termination on an upcoming meeting, and it was supported 4-1, with board member Tom Edwards dissenting.
Before that, board members had given him high marks for his job since they had hired him in August, 2020. None of the newly elected candidates spoke about firing Asplen — or expressed any dissatisfaction with him — during the campaign.
Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Asplen said he would agree to resign if the board wanted him gone. Near the end of a five-hour meeting on Nov. 29, with dozens of speakers mostly supporting Asplen and a few calling for his termination, board members voted 4-1 to negotiate a separation agreement.
Asplen signed a separation agreement last week, indicating he would resign. At Tuesday’s meeting, the board had the ability to vote to sign the agreement, to keep Asplen as superintendent, to vote to fire him with cause or to fire him without cause.
Before any discussion happened, about 60 people spoke to the board for two hours during the community input portion. While most supported Asplen, about a dozen said they wanted him gone.
Those supporting Asplen, including members of the nonprofit Save Our School, implored board members to allow him to stay, while asking Rose to step down from her position on the board. Some accused the conservative board members of following a national right-wing playbook for dismantling public education.
“My education is under attack,” said Chloe Boggs, a Riverview High School student and president of the youth chapter of the Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida. “This is the result of fear mongering and scare tactics used to force parents to feel their children are being indoctrinated or being taught some new ‘woke’ agenda. We are not being taught ‘critical race theory’ by drag queens.”
Michael Whittle, from Venice, questioned the board’s ability to lead following this situation.
“Just the fact that there are so many questions on both sides here — why this happened, why it didn’t — nobody really understands what is at the core of this,” he said.
Connie Brunni, of Englewood, criticized the district’s Equity Committee that Asplen set up, saying it was illegal and created to insulate the district from lawsuits and violated Florida’s open government “Sunshine Law.”
“You are never going to convince me that the school district with billions of dollars and a million-dollar legal budget didn’t have the competent legal counsel to understand that law applied to what you were doing,” Bruni said.
Asplen’s wife, Mari Ellen Asplen, a professional development supervisor for the school district, signed a separation agreement as well.
Asplen’s agreement will pay him for 32 weeks severance. It also retains him as a consultant for three months, pay him $12,500 for moving fees if he decides to leave Sarasota County and compensate him for $12,500 for legal fees.
The total severance package is $170,000.
Both Asplens’ agreements specify that the separations are resignations, and include “non-disparagement” clauses for both the Asplens and district officials.
Board members selected Chris Renouf, the school district’s assistant superintendent and chief academic officer, as acting superintendent until an interim superintendent can be appointed.
