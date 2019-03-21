WEST VILLAGES — To make it to The Bigs, you have about a 10 percent chance.
Well, that is if you’re already a college senior who is on a university baseball team.
Also, you will have to be a college player who makes it through the minor leagues — the chances of that happening are about 1-in-33.
Of course, to get to that college team, you will have been a high school baseball player who has those skills — chances at that are about 5 percent.
So, 10 percent is a little high. The actual percentage of a great high school player making it to the Bigs is about 1-in-6,600, according to Major League Baseball statistics.
The odds are not in your favor.
As of March 14, the Braves have a depth chart of 23 players for its squad along with another 10 pitchers in its bullpen for the 2019 season.
The starting team, as of March 13, is:
• Freddy Freeman, first base
• Ozzie Albies, second base
• Dansby Swanson, shortstop
• Josh Donaldson, third base
• Ronald Acuna Jr., left field
• Ender Inciarte, center field
• Nick Markakis, right field
• Tyler Flowers, catcher
• Mike Flotynewicz, pitcher
Freeman, 29, is a California native who was drafted by the Braves in 2007 and made his MLB debut in 2010. He’s spent his entire career with the organization. He’s a three time All-Star. He has been the recipient of the Rawlings Gold Glove and Wilson Defensive Player of the Year — both in 2018.
Albies, 22, is a Curacao native who made his debut in August 2017. He has spent time with the Braves in their minor leagues since 2015.
Swanson, 25, is a Kennesaw, Georgia native who made his debut in August 2016. He attended Vanderbilt University.
Donaldson, 33, was born in Pensacola, Florida and has the nickname “Bringer of Rain.” He made his MLB debut in 2010 and was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs. He has also played with the Oakland As, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians.
Acuna, 22, is originally from La Guaira, Venezuela and made his MLB debut with the Braves in April 2018. He was the National League Rookie of the Year and — earlier this month — hit for the cycle, albeit between two games — in four consecutive at bats. His Grapefruit League batting average was at .429 through March 13.
Inciarte, 28, is originally from Maracaibo, Venezuela and made his debut in May 2014 originally with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. He’s nicknamed “Game Ender” and is an All-Star (2017) and a three-time National League Rawlings Gold Glove winner (2016-2018.)
Markakis, 35, is originally from Glen Cove, New York who made his MLB debut in 2006 with the Baltimore Orioles. He was an All-Star in 2018 and a three-time Gold Glove recipient — most recently with the Braves in 2018. He joined the Braves in 2015.
Foltynewicz, 27, was born in Sterling, Illinois and was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2010. He joined the Braves in 2015 in a trade. He is an All-Star from 2018, pitching 130 innings with 13 wins and a 2.85 ERA and 202 strikeouts.
Other players on the Braves depth chart include outfielder Adam Duvall; infielders Charlie Culberson and Johan Camargo; along with catcher Brian McCann.
Other pitchers likely to take to the mound include Sean Newcomb, 25, from Brockton, Massachusetts; Kevin Gausman, 28, from Centennial, Colorado; Julio Teheran, 28, from Cartagena, Colombia and Touki Toussaint, from Pembroke Pines, Florida.
According to MLB.com, the batting lineup for the Braves is likely to start with Inciarte, followed by Donaldson, Freeman, Acuna, Markakis, Flowers, Albies and Swanson.
