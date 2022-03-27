Tommie Jo Brode took this photo of the fish that landed in the row in front of her. Shortly afterward, a staff worker removed it.
Mattie Marsilio, left, a sophomore at Kent State, was with her mother, Tommie Jo Brode, enjoying a Red Sox and Braves game at CoolToday Park, when an unexpected visitor dropped from the sky.
WELLEN PARK — Some people fish all day and they don't get a single bite.
In Tommie Jo Brode's case, the fish came to her, and it was at CoolToday Park, where she and her daughter Mattie Marsilio were enjoying a Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves game Friday.
Things were quite normal, until "we heard a loud crash — a fish had dropped from the sky. We were in row 12 and it landed right in front of us," said Brode.
"Fortunately, no one was in that seat; it wasn't a little fish, but a big one about 10 inches long, and it could have given the person a concussion if the seat hadn't been empty."
Spectators around her jumped, the sound was that loud, she said.
Brode surmised the fish was dropped by an osprey; "You can see the nest by the stadium."
On Saturday, Brode returned to the ballpark to watch a game between the Minnesota Twins and Braves.
"I think we're safe; I’ve been here all day and no flying fish," she told The Daily Sun while at the game.
Brode, who lives in Stow, Ohio and has a vacation home in Gran Paradiso, is a risk management consultant by trade.
She laughed and said she's never had to warn clients about being injured from falling fish.
Brode has season tickets to the Braves' spring training.
"I bought these seats not only for my family to enjoy but for clients. Maybe I’ll warn them before they use the tickets," she said.
