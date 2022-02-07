VENICE — The Diocese of Venice hosts “Listening Sessions” as part of its participation in the Catholic Church Synod.
“For A Synodal Church: Communion Participation and Mission” is a worldwide effort for a “deeper communion, fuller participation, and greater openness to fulfilling our mission in the world,” said Frank Dewane, bishop of the Diocese of Venice.
The diocese will hold 11 Listening Sessions in various locations beginning Feb. 9 through May 23.
In the northern area of the diocese, sessions will be held at:
St. Thomas Parish, at 2506 Gulf Gate Drive in Sarasota from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 9; Epiphany Cathederal, at 350 Tampa Ave. in West Venice from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 16; and Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Parish at 2850 75th St. in West Bradenton from 6:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 22.
For those unable to attend a live session, a virtual session will be held later in May with a date to be announced.
Those who wish to participate in a session can register at bit.ly/3B9IDnP
Information from the Listening Sessions will be put into a document, which will be shared with the United States of Catholic Bishops and ultimately the Vatican.
“These upcoming Listening Sessions are an important exercise in just that – listening,” Dewane said. “Pope Francis has asked us for our input. It is important to listen to each other and to the Holy Spirit as a community and discern what God is calling us to do; to learn how to become the Church that God calls us to be.”
