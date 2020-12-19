WELLEN PARK — A May report to North Port commissioners will look at the potential of deannexing Wellen Park and the surrounding area from the city.
Wellen Park is one of the fastest-growing communities in the nation.
Some at City Hall deem the idea an attempt to “divorce” the area from the city.
If the move succeeds, it would remove all North Port land west of the Myakka River from the city limits and place it within an unincorporated section of Sarasota County.
Doing so would displace a chunk of North Port residents and the huge potential of that area. At buildout, West Villages will be thousands of homes, tens of thousands of people, billions in value.
Unincorporated means a municipal government agency has no legal status or oversight of the territory. There are just four incorporated towns within Sarasota County’s 725 square miles: North Port, Venice, Sarasota and Longboat Key. Other communities like Nokomis, South Venice and the northern part of Englewood are all unincorporated areas of Sarasota County.
North Port commissioners in May will get what’s called a feasibility report from Munilytics. That deadline is timed to petitions from within West Villages.
By state rules, a feasibility study is required for such actions.
It started by the West Villagers for Responsible Government, which formed in 2019 over property tax increases of some 13%. Then members struck up the idea of deannexation.
Commissioners won’t comment for this story, citing possible legal blowback should they vote against deannexation. That could move deannexation before registered West Villages’ voters in an election.
Wellen Park builders turned to the courts in September to stop the resident’s group. A civil suit filed by Wellen Park LLLP outlined harm the deannexation movement had caused builders — buyer uncertainty, trouble in securing bonding and potential legal costs fighting West Villagers for Responsible Government.
Wellen Park LLLP is the development’s parent group. The civil suit would block a voter referendum or have North Port include Wellen Park’s developers in the process in May.
Lawyers for the West Villagers group countered. As a result, the group filed a motion to intervene on behalf of all the deannexation petitioners, according to John Meisel, co-chair.
“This was a blatant attempt, in our opinion, of the developer and builders to interfere with our right to due process afforded us under the Florida state statute,” said Meisel, adding Wellen Park LLLP named North Port in the civil suit, and “deliberately ignored the citizen group, as they did not want the bad publicity of filing a lawsuit against the very customers that purchased homes from them,” he said.
Finally, there was resentment directed at the West Villagers group, at West Villages itself, for what some viewed as the community’s deliberate isolationism, that Major League Baseball had chosen West Villages to build a spring training stadium for the Atlanta Braves. And that a new “downtown” with upscale shops and public safety substations is under construction.
Certainly the deannexation ruffled feathers, as does Wellen Park pitching itself as having a Venice ZIP code, when the communities are all within North Port boundaries.
Still, West Villagers for Responsible Government argue deannexation is not aimed at North Port residents, Meisel insisted.
“It is historically about the way the city is run,” he said.
