Have you stayed at a Sheraton, Four Points by Sheraton, or Westin hotel anytime during the last few years? They’re some of the more well-known Starwood properties, now owned by Marriott.
If so, you should have some reservations about your personal information.
Why? On Nov. 30, Marriott announced a massive data breach of its Starwood guest reservation database. In a press release, Marriott admitted that approximately 327 million guests had some combination of their names, mailing and email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and passport numbers compromised. “For some, the information also includes payment card numbers and payment card expiration dates.”
No big deal? This past March, hackers stole around five million customers’ credit and debit card account numbers from retailer Hudson Bay’s Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor, and Saks OFF 5th stores.
Earlier that same month, Orbitz, a subsidiary of Expedia.com, announced its travel booking platform had been hacked. Crooks got the personal information of 880,000 customer records including their names, payment card information, date of birth, phone number, email, and physical address.
OK, still not concerned? What about the Equifax data breach in September 2017, which exposed the personal information of some 145 million consumers – half the U.S. population — including their Social Security numbers?
If these cumulative incidents aren’t getting your serious attention, you might be suffering from what I call DBF.
No, it’s not another monogrammed TV ad medical condition. It’s what the Identity Theft Resource Center calls “data breach fatigue.”
“This very real phenomenon occurs when we’re bombarded with another headline, another notification letter, another alert from our credit card company,” explains the ITRC. “The public might easily think data breaches are commonplace and impossible to prevent, but that’s actually the worst reaction any of us could have.”
That’s because each bit of your personal information stolen from these data breaches become possible pieces of a larger puzzle. The more pieces crooks have, the easier it is for them to put the puzzle together, and become you, committing identity fraud.
Understand, the Equifax breach exposed the Social Security numbers of one out of two Americans. And the crooks have time on their side. Every data breach gives them another opportunity to add additional missing pieces of an identity puzzle. That’s why it’s also important not to save any personal information on shopping websites.
The primary cause of DBF is complacency, otherwise diagnosed as “It-can’t-happen-to-me-syndrome.” So take this Marriott data breach as another wake-up call.
If you haven’t already done so, consider putting a free security freeze on your credit files, preventing credit agencies from releasing your information to thieves trying to open NEW credit in your name. Each credit-reporting agency (CRA)–Equifax (800-349-9960), Experian (888-397-3742) and Trans Union (888-909-8872) — must be contacted separately. A freeze can be quickly lifted when temporarily needed at no cost. Just ask the credit-issuer which CRA it uses.
Nonetheless, continue to request a free annual copy of your entire credit report from each of the three CRAs — staggering one every four months — looking for any unrecognized accounts. To order, go to www.annualcreditreport.com or call 877-322-8228.
Also, regularly monitor all your EXISTING credit card and bank accounts, preferably a few times monthly online.
Additionally, create customized credit card alerts including a “card-not-present’ notification for transactions made online or by phone. For debit cards, set up alerts for withdrawals over a certain amount. All these alerts generate an email or text message, allowing you to take quick action.
Finally, the Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers often take advantage of the latest data breach by posing as the affected company, sending emails with links to fake websites trying to get personal information. Don’t fall for it. Always self-initiate contact.
Marriott has set up a dedicated Starwood security incident hotline at 877-273-9481.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email dmorris@sun-herald.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
