Shortly, our Southwest Florida “winter guests” will be returning to their homes in northern states or Canada. In Charlotte County alone, the University of Florida Bureau of Economic and Business Research estimates that number to be about 30,000 seasonal residents or 15 percent of the county’s population.
One important item on their “things-to-do” checklist? Changing their mailing address.
Forwarding U.S. mail to a new location is done by going to your local post office two weeks before leaving and requesting a “Mover’s Guide” packet. Inside is PS Form 3575, printed on a postage-paid postcard. Fill it out and either give it to a postal worker at the counter or drop it in the letter mail slot inside the post office.
It’s free. Repeat FREE.
Or do it online at the official USPS website, https://moversguide.usps.com for just a buck. (The one-time $1 charge is an “identity verification fee.”) Online mail forwarding can be scheduled up to three months in advance.
Or — spoiler alert — do an internet search for “moving change of address” and mistakenly go to one of many third-party websites, charging up to $80. Because these sites pay for higher search result placement, they often show up before the official USPS.com.
Besides paying a lot more, buried in the fine print of at least one of these sites, I found an agreement for an additional free 30-day trial membership in a shopping discount club. However, with this “negative option” plan, if you don’t cancel, you’re then charged $60. A month.
And it gets worse.
The Better Business Bureau warns that some of these websites are only fronts for a scam. They take your money but your address is left unchanged. The BBB says to be suspicious of any sites with no working customer service number and no physical address.
The takeaway here? Change your address at a post office or on the official usps.com website.
What if you receive a USPS change of address confirmation letter, and DIDN’T request one? It’s most likely a scam to get your personal information. Don’t respond. Call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s mail fraud criminal investigations service center at 877-876-2455.
Watch out for another prevalent post office scam involving bogus “delivery failure notification” emails. Clicking a link or opening an attachment to reschedule, downloads a computer virus. Just delete.
Then think twice before raising that red mailbox flag for outgoing mail. It’s also an open invitation for potential thieves.
“You’re less likely to notice that mail going missing than your incoming mail since the whole point was for it to be taken away,” cautions the Identity Theft Resource Center. “Anytime you have sensitive mail, tax documents, bills with checks, or other important letters, it’s a better idea to drop them in a USPS mailbox.”
And that incoming mail? Thousands of victims have had their identities stolen because of mail theft. Crooks can steal your credit card statement, for example, and then use the information to pose as the credit card company to phish more information from you.
So follow my recent recommendation and register for “USPS Informed Delivery” at www.informeddelivery.com. Each morning, you’ll get a snapshot of every scan-able piece of mail out for delivery. You’ll also be notified of any packages to be delivered that day and those arriving soon. The service can help identify any stolen items.
If you really don’t want it, register anyway. That at least blocks anyone else from registering as you, enabling them to see your daily mail delivery before you get it. Then sign back on to your USPS account, click “settings,” and DE-select “Turn on my Informed Delivery notification.” A number of readers said they were facing a three-hour wait with the USPS phone number I provided to block the service.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980, email dmorris@sun-herald.com or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
