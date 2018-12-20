Rose Jazzi was so excited to get a quick response to her Sun classified ad listing her dining room set for sale. The 75-year-old Rotonda West resident said a text message agreed to her full asking price.
But there was an additional request.
The buyer said he’d send a cashier’s check for the price of the table with an additional amount to cover out-of-state shipping charges. Jazzi should deposit the cashier’s check and wire the fee to a shipper who would pick up the furniture.
Jazzi said she was uncomfortable with this arrangement — especially since communication was only by text — and replied she’d only agree to take cash. In her hand. The buyer could arrange his own shipping.
Guess what? The texts stopped. That’s because the buyer was fake and so is the cashier’s check.
In this scam, consumers are paid for work or items they’re trying to sell with counterfeit checks. They’re instructed to wire money back to the buyer — often claiming to be outside the country — or to a third party for a variety of reasons, especially shipping.
An in-depth study by Better Business Bureau released in September 2018 found that while consumers may write fewer checks in this era of electronic financial transactions, fake check scams are on the rise.
With complaints to regulatory agencies and consumer watchdog groups doubling over the last three years, the study suggests that there may be over half a million victims of counterfeit checks in 2017.
And it’s not just individuals. An American Banking Association survey for 2016 found that bank losses from small business accounts increased to 22 percent for fake check fraud, up from 14 percent from two years before.
“Here’s what crooks know, but you may not,” explains the BBB. “Even when a check is credited to your account, it does not mean the check is good. A week or so later, if the check bounces, the bank will want the money back. And you, not the fraudsters, will be on the hook for the funds.”
That’s what would have happened if Jazzi continued working with the “buyer.” She would have withdrawn her own money and wired untraceable cash to the scammer.
After the fake cashier’s check bounced, her bank would have deducted the bogus deposit and most likely charged an additional “return check” fee. And if there wasn’t enough in her account to cover the reimbursement, the bank could transfer funds from other accounts or sue to recover the funds.
“Fake check scammers hunt for victims,” warns the National Consumers League. “They scan newspaper and online advertisements for people listing items for sale, and check postings on online job sites from people seeking employment.”
“The scammers use high-quality printers and scanners to make the checks look real,” explains the Federal Trade Commission. “Some of the checks contain authentic-looking watermarks. These counterfeit checks are printed with the names and addresses of legitimate financial institutions. And even though the bank and account and routing numbers listed on a counterfeit check may be real, the check still can be a fake. These fakes come in many forms, from cashier’s checks and money orders to corporate and personal checks.”
To test the actual validity of a check, the BBB recommends not calling a phone number printed on the check but instead, look up the telephone number for the supposed source of the check and call directly to see if it is real.
If a counterfeit check was sent in the mail, report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at https://postalinspectors.uspis.gov.
Finally, remember, being asked to send a portion of a check to someone you don’t know either by wire transfer or purchasing a pre-paid debit card is ALWAYS a scam!
David Morris is the Sun‘s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email dmorris@sun-herald.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
