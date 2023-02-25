 Skip to main content
Downtown Wellen opens for business

WELLEN PARK – Joggers, cyclists, grandparents and kids have already discovered the 3-mile walking trail and playgrounds of a lakeside downtown that’s risen in Wellen Park.

Unperturbed by a plastic guard owl on its dock, anhingas have already staked out the downtown’s 80-acre, stocked Grand Lake.


Downtown Wellen Rick Severance

Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park
Downtown Wellen

Wellen Park’s builder partners constructed a dozen mini-cottages in partnership with Habitat for Humanity. Wellen donates $1 to Habitat for every vote visitors cast for a cottage. Later in the spring, cottages will be auctioned off to benefit the cause, which will in turn donate them to families in need. Meanwhile, children like Aaron are enjoying them in Downtown Wellen.
An error occurred