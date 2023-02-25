Downtown Wellen opens for business

WELLEN PARK – Joggers, cyclists, grandparents and kids have already discovered the 3-mile walking trail and playgrounds of a lakeside downtown that’s risen in Wellen Park.
Unperturbed by a plastic guard owl on its dock, anhingas have already staked out the downtown’s 80-acre, stocked Grand Lake.
Audiences are taking in Friday night live music, Wednesday corn hole and music, and every other Saturday for movie night on the Great Lawn.
Downtown Wellen is still growing, but ready for business and Atlanta Braves spring training.
Set back behind Wellen Park’s shopping center and invisible to U.S. 41 passersby, it’s been a jaw-dropping surprise for visitors who’ve ventured down Market Way lately.
Soon it will be a bustling main street for the community of 10,000 homes, gaining 3,500 new residents a year.
Its first major event was a Model Home Showcase in February, when 2,000 visitors gathered at the town’s waterfront event venue, Solis Hall, and browsed open shops and businesses.
In a week, the first of Downtown Wellen’s half-dozen eateries will start serving customers. More of its shops will sell soaps, jewelry, fashions, home goods and manicures. The downtown area is 100% leased, except for buildings still to be constructed.
All of its diagonal parking spaces are in place, waiting for traffic to cruise down the pedestrian-friendly brick-paved streets.
A PLACE TO LIVE
“I’m proud to say that everything we’ve shown in renderings over the last two years was pretty on point,” Wellen Park President Rick Severance said. “And I can’t wait to see it a year from now.”
A master of Florida master-planned communities, he became what was then West Villages division president in 2019 after serving as president of Babcock Ranch for nearly four years.
Wellen Park’s strollable downtown is at its heart.
It already boasts 280 luxury apartments, senior living, health care facilities, retail stores, restaurants, businesses, and recreational facilities — including the nearby Atlanta Braves‘ CoolToday Park and Wellen Park Golf & Country Club.
It will eventually have its own Sarasota Memorial Hospital facility; early childhood care, public and charter schools — a Sarasota County high school is in the design phase — and a 260-room boutique hotel.
From the big things, like the 30-foot-deep artificial Grand Lake, down to the smallest detail, including colorfully wrapped transformer boxes and natural bark-colored braces to hold up young trees, Severance and his team have seen to it.
“Attention to detail is important,” he said. “Of all the developments I’ve been involved in, this is the first where I took it from a blank piece of paper to the place where you’re standing now.”
They invested almost $1 million to transplant the 26 thriving live oaks that shade the downtown property, as well as the massive 97-year-old Heritage Tree, rolled into place over the course of a day from its home a mile away near U.S. 41.
“We built the entire Downtown around that tree,” Severance said. “And we conducted a ‘shade study’ to pivot all the buildings so they aren’t in direct sun most of the day and people are more comfortable being here.”
He notes there have been some mistakes.
“There’s the little stuff nobody knows,” he confessed. “Like getting the irrigation heads to do what they need to do in the Great Lawn and that we had only one dumpster show up for a 2,000-person event.”
A PLACE TO DINE
While strolling the lakefront promenade, many paths lead to The Yard — a colorful circus of repurposed shipping containers acting as a faux food truck park that never drives away.
Starting on March 3, people can grab-and-sit there, choosing among the Atlanta Braves-affiliated Pop Dawgs’ ballpark food, Claw & Co. lobster rolls from the owners of The Banyan House and, later, Chef Ismail Oztas’ Lavash, with a Mediterranean menu echoing that of his 5-star Venice hit, L’Olive Restaurant.
The first of nine downtown eateries to open, on March 13, will be Villani & Co. Steaks Seafood Raw Bar. It’s the newest brainchild of a Venice entrepreneur Tommy Villani and Executive Chef Mike Leopold, who also launched Irma’s Tacos in Wellen Park.
Villani & Co. promises fine dining, craft cocktails and the area’s biggest bourbon, whiskey and scotch menu, in a classic balconied building straight off the streets of New Orleans.
Opening at the end of March, the 320-seat, 6,000-square-foot Banyan House Restaurant, featuring upscale New American cuisine, will be Downtown Wellen’s exclusive event caterer and its only waterfront restaurant.
For 25 years, its owners, brothers David and Dennis Valentino and partner Mark Costanzo, have operated restaurants from Port Charlotte to Venice, including Donato’s, Prime Serious Steak and three Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizzas. They’ve already launched the Claw and Co. lobster roll counter in The Yard.
Oak & Stone Craft Beer & Artisan Pizza, a Sarasota-based New American tavern chain, will open with a sunset-facing rooftop bar the second week of May.
The last of the Valentino team’s four Wellen Park eateries to open will be the coastal Italian Acqua Pazza seafood restaurant at the end of May.
A PLACE TO PLAY
Downtown Wellen invites strolling and play.
At its center, the Solis Hall terrace stage overlooks the Great Lawn, a rolling green beside the lakefront promenade. Its first live concert in February saw a crowd of 500 gather to take in the show.
“Band shells stand empty a lot of the time,” Severance said. “This is integrated as part of the building and can be used as an event terrace or a stage.”
Among businesses already open to the public is Kind Vibes Outfitters, which runs excursions and rents paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, bicycles and e-bikes Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays to a neighborhood that seems to be growing younger and fitter daily.
For families, there also a Natural Play jungle gym made of rope, canvas and wood — what Severance calls an “anti-Crayola colors” organic playground where parents and kids are free to use their imaginations.
A fountain and splash pad play a liquid soundtrack along the waterfront beside the Great Lawn.
“When I first got here, customers were mostly 63 and older, but that’s skewing differently now, toward families moving to the area,” Severance said.
