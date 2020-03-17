We sure do love our restaurants. Some of us dine out daily. For retirees, it’s a new occupation. But at a Bradenton restaurant recently, a whole table was seen passing around, not the bread, but a bottle of hand sanitizer.
Gulf Coast restaurants survived Hurricane Irma and red tide, and continued to thrive. Optimistic owners between Venice and Punta Gorda have been launching an average 30 eateries a year.
The new coronavirus world could change all that. The restaurant industry’s infamously razor-thin margins already put them on the brink of failure. Too many empty seats could push them over.
According to Restaurant Business, “The result (of the boom) is a generation of companies that are ill-prepared for the shock of weak traffic and sales that are likely coming.”
An early March coronavirus survey by foodservice industry research group Technomic learned that one-third of consumers now plan to dine out less often.
It will be a rough go for restaurants that count on seasonal receipts to survive the rest of the year.
It’s also a rough go for us who love them.
SLOWDOWNS ALL AROUND
It’s the time of year when customers have to line up for a table, but now there’s not much of a wait.
As soon as the first Sarasota County COVID-19 cases hit the news, co-owner Max Doyle at Punta Gorda’s Celtic Ray noticed a dropoff in business.
“Can’t think of another reason (besides coronavirus fears),” he said. “It’s March for God’s sake.”
Michael Riley, owner of Big Mike’s Pizza in South Venice, reported, “Both of my past two days have been slow.”
Carina Xu at Port Charlotte’s Fortune Garden Chinese restaurant is worried, especially now that she and husband Eric Lin are planning to open another pan-Asian restaurant: Big Bamboo on El Jobean Road.
“There’s no question that our business has been affected by the epidemic,” she said. “Last month it was hot, but it has plummeted. Takeout orders are still strong, but there are fewer customers in the restaurant.”
George Dubbaneh, whose dad, Sam, owns and operates Port Charlotte’s Soup Jungle, noticed “less dine-in customers but an increase in carryout and deliveries.”
CLOSE OR DELIVER?
While some hard-hit Seattle restaurants have temporarily closed to ride out the virus, local venues that aren’t filling seats have turned to takeout and delivery.
Even establishments not known for it — Punta Gorda’s Peace River Seafood, River City Grill and Italia at River City, and Isabella’s Bistro in Placida — are bagging up takeout and sometimes sweetening the deal with discounts or suspended delivery fees.
“One way or the other I can still get the best Chicken Marsala in town!” said one Isabella’s customer.
In many cases delivery can be made contactless.
Third-party delivery services like Bite Squad promise customers that drivers will stay home if sick, practice excellent hygiene, and frequently clean and disinfect vehicles and food bags. Delivery notes may request: “Ring my doorbell and leave outside.”
We already know that community-conscious owner Nick Wrasse at Port Charlotte’s Uncle Nick’s Pizza keeps on delivering through crises like tornadoes and hurricanes.
He recently posted, “With the recent announcement that schools will be closed ... if you find yourself ... struggling with the added cost of these meals, please reach out to us. We will do everything that we can to have a hot, fresh pizza made available to any parents in need.”
Isabella’s Bistro, not only shaving 20% off early-bird takeout orders, also offered: “If you know of any children who are in need of food during our hours, please do not hesitate to call us immediately.”
Renée Petro at Port Charlotte’s Sam’s Subs said, “We always do a pretty decent delivery business but we’ve seen more pickups now, too. We also go to nursing homes, but with the lockdown at all facilities we only deliver to the front door.
“I’ve purchased hand sanitizer for all my drivers and bleach wipes for their cars and door handles. And we’ve waived our delivery fee until this is over.”
Joseph’s Deli in Port Charlotte has a strong home, office and nursing home delivery business. Owner Jamal Hishmeh told us, “A new driver protocol has been established for nursing homes, hospitals and urgent care facilities. Someone must meet us at the door or front area.”
Even Englewood’s new wine shop, Rumours, is delivering free within three miles of the store.
CLEAN, CLEAN, CLEAN!
According to Technomic’s research, the top two ways that customers want restaurants to respond to coronavirus are: Give sick employees time off and follow proper sanitation procedures.
Local restaurants follow those practices anyway but have become even more vigilant.
Punta Gorda restaurateur Chris Evans, who now operates three local restaurants, including the new Pier at Fishermen’s Village, said, “The health department and good business practices are to maintain sanitary handwashing stations and make sure staff is constantly washing their hands throughout the day. We’ve heightened awareness of handwashing procedures and not touching your face.”
Lee Richardson at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen-Bar in Punta Gorda reported, “We’re already adamant about handwashing and sanitizing everything. And if you’re sick, go home and take care of yourself.”
A recent U.S. government study claims that coronavirus can survive up to three hours in the air, four hours on copper, 24 hours on cardboard and two to three days on plastic and stainless steel. Any hard surface—utensils, menus, salt and pepper shakers, condiments, door handles and tables — can be contaminated. But the good news is that disinfectants work.
Dawn Jagr, manager at the new Grill at 1951 in Port Charlotte, said, “We have noticed a decline in business. But we’re being diligent with cleaning supplies and wiping down tables, doors, doorknobs and surfaces several times daily.”
Hishmeh reports following all his usual procedures: “Handwash with hot water (singing ‘Happy Birthday’), wear gloves at all times, new sanitizer buckets every two hours. Sanitize all doors and handles, make sure bathrooms are clean, and Lysol at the end of the day. If employees have a fever or are vomiting they are required to stay home.”
Wael Dubbaneh at Port Charlotte’s Wally’s Southern Style BBQ isn’t panicking, despite a slight dip in business. He’s upholding his usual high standards.
“We are taking precautions by washing hands more often and set up sanitizing buckets all over the kitchen and service areas. Employees are wearing gloves all the time, and any employee who comes in not feeling well will go home.”
Chef Quinton Marasco said that River City Grill disinfects every menu and hand-contact surface (tables, chairs, salt and pepper grinders) after each guest.
And since menus pass through so many hands, Port Charlotte restaurateur David Valentino reported that all of his family’s restaurants in Port Charlotte and North Port — Donato’s Italian Restaurant, Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza and Prime Serious Steak — have started using disposable ones.
“Guests are really appreciative of the effort,” he said.
