Hannah Serfass and her mount take a jump at a previous competition. Equestrian events are considered among the riskier sports in the world. Serfass, 15, died Sunday at a competition in Venice.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ANDREW RYBACK PHOTOGRAPHY

VENICE — Horseback-riding fatalities are rare but studies show a high percentage of participants will suffer an injury during their riding career, and it’s more likely to be severe than an injury incurred in other sports, even ones involving contact.

On Sunday, a Webster, Florida teenager died at Fox Lea Farm while competing at the equestrian facility.


   
