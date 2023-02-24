'Everybody's glad baseball's back'

WELLEN PARK — Amanda Asclipiadis was drawn to CoolToday Park from her home nearly 3,000 miles away to watch her favorite Major League Baseball team practice a little ball.
Sitting with her daughters Wednesday as the Atlanta Braves were going through drills, she took in the sights and sounds of spring training.
"When we came out to Florida, I was like 'We need to go see spring training, at least, for a couple hours,'" Asclipiadis said. "We just drove three hours to get here."
Living in Gilroy, California in the San Francisco Bay area, she said she has been a Braves fan since she was a 6-year-old watching David Justice on TBS.
And it's stuck.
As infielders caught pop-flys and coaches barked out instructions, Asclipiadis sat in the shade along the first-base line.
Nearby, workers drilled in new signs along the concourse.
HURRICANE DAMAGE
The adage "If it's not one thing, it's another" sure has tried to put the heat on CoolToday Park through its first years.
A global pandemic, a Major League Baseball contract dispute and an historic hurricane all impacted the Atlanta Braves spring training facility that opened in 2019 at a cost of about $140 million.
Hurricane Ian caused about $10 million in damage to the facility, Braves Vice President for Florida Operations Mike Dunn said Wednesday.
"There's a tremendous amount of damage that's not necessarily seen by the eye, but we had a dedicated team that worked around the clock for many a months to make sure the Braves could have a complex for spring training," Dunn said.
The hurricane ripped off rubber roofs that led to flooding in the clubhouse, press box and tunnels, data was destroyed and "playable clay" on all of its seven fields was lost, he said. There were hanging wires and missing seats. The winds ripped out about $2 million in signs at the facility alone, Dunn noted.
Like tens of thousands of residents, including himself, Dunn said the supply chain has been the "toughest challenge" to make repairs. Playable clay needed to be remixed, trucked to CoolToday and placed on the fields. Employees needed drywall, carpet and paint - and worked continuously since Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in late September.
"There was no structural damage, thank goodness, but enough to make a significant impact on all the operations," he said. "We were able to persevere to get to where we needed to get."
He praised the Braves organization and area government, giving Sarasota County an "A+" for their assistance. And he praised his own team of vendors and employees.
"It was seven days a week for four months to get us to where we are today," Dunn said. "I view it as getting us together for the community as a shining light to keep people working and be something positive. There were a lot of people who were drastically affected."
His own place was "trashed" by Ian. But nobody in his family was hurt and repairs will be completed, he said.
ONLY GAME IN TOWN?
Most area baseball fans aren't likely to drive far for MLB spring training, which may end up hindering the Tampa Bay Rays' base. With Charlotte Sports Park laid bare by Hurricane Ian, the Rays moved spring training for 2023 to Lake Buena Vista and Wide World of Sports complex.
What did Ian do to Charlotte Sports Park and its facility? About half of the stadium’s roof was destroyed, according to Daily Sun Sports Editor Patrick Obley.
"Most of the missing roof was wrapped around the trees outside the stadium," he wrote in a December column. "The entire outfield wall was blown away, including the 30-foot-tall batter’s eye in center field. The bullpens are trashed."
The wreckage was widespread — and Charlotte County is still trying to figure out how to fund the extensive repairs. The county is hopeful the Rays will return for the 2024 spring training season.
Other spring training facilities exist, but CoolToday is the closest to most region residents. There's also Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, home of the Baltimore Orioles; JetBlue Stadium in Fort Myers, home of the Boston Red Sox; and Hammond Stadium, also in Fort Myers, home of the Minnesota Twins.
The first Braves game has already sold out.
"We're expecting significantly large crowds on all games," Dunn said. "Our ticket sales have been very robust; we're excited to have the team here."
'I LOVE IT'
As Amanda Asclipiadis watched, she spoke about what the team meant to her.
"I stuck with the team throughout the '90s and 2000s. I try to see them any chance I can — especially in California," she said.
She's seen them play in San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego and New York and Atlanta.
"I'm a die-hard fan. They've been great."
Especially in California, people don't quite understand her passion for the team, she said.
"But it's been great for me."
Adysen Asclipiadis tagged along with her mother and sister.
"I'm just happy that she's happy," Adysen "It's just a nice thing to do."
Amanda Asclipiadis was taking in CoolToday Park.
"It's great. I love it."
Nearby, Ashley Grass was walking with her 3-year-old son, Abram, who has just obtained a Braves autograph.
"It's beautiful," Ashley Glass said about CoolToday Park. "Everyone is so nice."
Living in Sarasota, Ashley Glass said her family tends to lean more toward the Braves. She said they are planning to attend some Braves spring training games now.
"Now that he's getting older, we're going to try to come watch them play."
Abram showed off the autograph, although it wasn't clear who signed the baseball. And he was becoming restless.
"I want to go to a playground," he said.
ALWAYS A HICCUP?
Dunn noted his operations team is finishing up painting and fieldwork. They are hosting more than 120 players and his squad is up and running hard.
"All of our food service, our housekeeping, security, everything is at the highest level now of working … We're at full operational mode now. Preparing as much as we for the upcoming game, but kind of riding the wave of whatever curve ball is they throw at us next."
For this season, it's not COVID. It's road construction.
Every road leading to the ballpark has some level of work underway.
"That's the challenge," he said. "So I would just ask any fan to leave home early, plan to get to the ballpark early."
He said growth leads to roadwork.
But it didn't wait until April.
"Hopefully our fans will be understanding and plan accordingly," he said.
There will be more construction for the Braves facility as well, he said, unable to give full disclosure.
"Stay tuned for some exciting things that are coming up," he said. "We're planning some major construction that will complement Wellen Park, North Port and Sarasota County very nicely."
GAME TIME
Spring training 2023 commences at 1:05 p.m. Saturday with the Braves hosting Boston Red Sox. CoolToday Park will also welcome the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at 1:05 p.m., and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.
The Braves are the defending 2022 National League champions and the 2021 World Series champions.
"All the guys are ready to go to defend the National League East Division and make their way toward another World Series title," Dunn said.
There's a sense that the Braves can compete for it all again. And, he said, everyone is all in on it.
"That's what we're doing now - getting ready for it. Everybody's been very positive, from the housekeeping to the catchers to security. Everybody's glad baseball's back."
