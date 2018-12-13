Lifelong friends Justin O’Brien, 33, and Tim Goff, 34, are, you might say, on a roll as burrito barons.
When asked where their entrepreneurial drive came from, O’Brien said, “Nothing was given to us. For me and Tim, if we wanted something, we had to figure out a way to get it, by doing chores or selling candy at school or something.”
After starting out in real estate, they cut their restaurant teeth 12 years ago as Pita Pit franchisees, expanding to eight stores before selling them.
Once they learned what they needed from Pita Pit, the pair proceeded to do what they’d always wanted in the first place: start their own brand and expand it.
In 2014 they opened their first 3 Pepper Burrito in the town where they grew up—Cape Coral—gathered their strength for two years, then exploded in growth.
“With any first location, you’re basically winging it,” said O’Brien. “But after two years perfecting our kitchen and recipe book, we were ready to open second, third and fourth locations in Fort Myers.”
At this point, they have a fifth in Lehigh Acres, opened in Port Charlotte last week and plan four more stores in Sarasota, Naples, Estero and Fort Myers. After that, they’re eyeing Orlando and Tampa.
Within five years, the partners will have doubled their number of stores and have bought a downtown Fort Myers office building as headquarters for future franchising throughout Florida.
At this point, their average revenue per square foot is about the same as Chipotle Mexican Grill’s.
“We’re doing good volume,” said O’Brien.
Why Mexican food?
“We both, honestly, just love it,” he said. “We’ve been friends since third grade and we’ve eaten a lot of burritos.”
But they wanted to differentiate theirs from assembly-line competitors Moe’s Southwest Grill, Chipotle and Tijuana Flats.
They opted for the super-fresh and began by pressing tortillas out of 4-ounce scratch-made dough balls, in 20 to 30 seconds, in front of the customer.
“They’re never perfectly round like out of a bag. They’ve got character. Every tortilla always has that ‘Wow, we just made that!’ look,” said O’Brien.
That’s why they call it a “burrito” company.
“Usually you see tortillas made by hand like that only in small, mom-and-pop Mexican establishments,” said O’Brien. “The flavor profile, without preservatives, is fantastic.”
Another one-of-a-kind feature is a spice bar where customers can season their own chips with sprinkled-on dry rubs including lime, chipotle barbecue, cinnamon, Sriracha and standard salt and pepper.
Their unique signature salsas include chunky avocado ranch, chipotle ranch with a spicy kick, diablo’s breath made with habañero and ghost peppers, and cilantro-lime vinaigrette. They also have regular and house-made spicy sour cream.
Each location is a compact 1,300 to 1,600 square feet, with about 40 seats and 15 employees. By the end of the year, O’Brien estimates they’ll have 200 employees overall.
3 Pepper Burrito, 24065 Peachland Boulevard, Unit 105, is open daily 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. They also deliver through Bite Squad, their favorite third-party delivery service.
