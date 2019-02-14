If you or someone you know are looking to upgrade your home, or are eager to stop renting, there is no better time to explore new-home options at West Villages than during the Parade of Homes. This February 16 through March 10, you can visit more than 40 different models across our seven West Villages Florida communities. With various price points and home styles to choose from, there is a house to fit practically any lifestyle.
We know there are many things to consider when contemplating a move. Thankfully, a new house comes with many added perks for homebuyers that make the transition more appealing. Discover greater efficiencies with new construction, as new homes often feature energy certifications that cover walls, the roof, doors and appliances. See what it’s like to have your life run more smoothly with top-of-the-line wiring for high-speed electronics, security systems, and other high-tech equipment.
Your new home will also let you sleep and breathe a little easier. Newer construction tends to be built using modern fire retardants and better smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. You will enjoy better air filtration that can contribute to reduced symptoms for those with asthma or allergies.
Most importantly, when purchasing your new home in West Villages, you will get a chance to design with our eight renowned builders in an area of Southwest Florida that is growing exponentially. Buying new allows you to be part of the process from the very beginning. And, when you decide to step out of your new house, you can become involved with our many events and neighborhood activities and enjoy the community’s many resort-style amenities.
Want to know more about our new-home communities? Learn more about them on our website, and then be sure to visit during the Parade of Homes.
THE PRESERVE
Builder: D.R. Horton
Sales Center Address:
11961 Blazing Star Drive,
Venice, FL 34293
Phone Number: 239-225-2682
GRAND PALM
Builder: Neal Communities
Discovery Center Address:
21209 Wacissa Drive,
Venice, FL 34293
Phone Number: 941-241-0667
GRAN PARADISO
Builders: Lennar & Sam Rodgers Homes
Sales Center Addresses: Lennar:
20061 Galleria Blvd.,
Venice, FL 34293;
Sam Rodgers Homes:
20107 Passagio Dr.,
Venice, FL 34293
Phone Numbers:
Lennar: 877-45-LENNAR;
Sam Rodgers Homes: 941-234-0447
RENAISSANCE
Builder: Mattamy Homes
Sales Center:
11720 Renaissance Blvd.,
Venice, FL 34293
Phone Number: 941-225-8515
ISLANDWALK
Builder: DiVosta Homes
Sales Center:
13639 Salinas Street,
Venice, FL 34293
Phone Number: 877-289-7666
OASIS
Builder: M/I Homes
Sales Center:
19806 Bridgetown Loop,
Venice, FL 34293
Phone Number: 941-225-2111
SARASOTA NATIONAL
Builder: WCI, a Lennar Company
Sales Center:
23114 Copperleaf Drive,
Venice, FL 34293
Phone Number: 877-45-LENNAR
