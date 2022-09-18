featured Football team honors Air Force veteran, former player By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Sep 18, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyler McKenzie was honored at Thursday’s football game when his wife, Isabel (right), baby daughter, Leighton, and his mother, Kathy (left) took the field. PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL VENICE — The Venice High Indians had an additional motivation heading into Thursday night’s football game against highly ranked St. Frances Academy — honoring a former player.Four-year letterman and former team captain Tyler McKenzie died Aug. 20. He was 26.Thursday’s game was dedicated to honoring his “life and his legacy,” according to social media posts.Coach John Peacock remembered him as “a true example of the kind of people we want in our program.”McKenzie wore No. 20 on the field as a tight end and outside linebacker, according to MaxPreps. His wife, mother and baby daughter, all wearing No. 20 Indians jerseys, were recognized.Peacock said McKenzie was a “great person and a great player” whose biggest contribution to the team was leading “vocally and by example.”“We never had to coach effort,” he said.McKenzie served in the Air Force after graduating. A memorial service was held for him at Sarasota National Cemetery on Sept. 9.He is survived by his wife, Isabel, and a baby daughter, Leighton, and his mother, Kathy.A GoFundMe account for their benefit had raised $105,112 of its $110,000 goal Friday. Donate at bit.ly/3RP4U1s. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now The Thai that binds -- Buddhist monks bless Thai Bistro, its owner Bicyclist killed at West Villages-US 41 intersection Fresh idea: Worden Farms, Wellen Park pair for organic produce delivery ‘Perfect burger, meet your favorite beer’ Doctor: COVID-19 pandemic is not over Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
