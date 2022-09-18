Tyler McKenzie honored at game

Tyler McKenzie was honored at Thursday’s football game when his wife, Isabel (right), baby daughter, Leighton, and his mother, Kathy (left) took the field.

VENICE — The Venice High Indians had an additional motivation heading into Thursday night’s football game against highly ranked St. Frances Academy — honoring a former player.

Four-year letterman and former team captain Tyler McKenzie died Aug. 20. He was 26.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments