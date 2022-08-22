VENICE — Golf is one of those games that inspires goals.
Venice resident Ken Bailey has completed two.
He had a hole-in-one at Reno, Nevada.
Then, a few weeks ago, he accomplished an even bigger goal: To have played golf in every one of the 50 states.
That last round occurred July 29 in Cooperstown, New York, on the Leatherstocking course, considered one of the top public courses in the country by Golfweek Magazine in 2020.
Barbara Bailey, his wife of 52 years, was there, with an embroidered golf towel she had made in advance to commemorate the event.
This is a real-life, Barbie-and-Ken couple. While she no longer plays, she is his cheerleader. As he clicked off the final few courses, she cheered him all the way.
Where it began
Before there was a goal, there was a little boy whose mother played golf at a nine-hole course just down the street from the Bailey house in Long Beach, California.
Ken Bailey would eventually earn a degree in parks and recreation. Degree in hand and continuing to play golf, he ended up supervising courses and when traveling to conferences in his field, he would play courses in other states.
Yet it would be years before he even thought of playing golf in every state. In those days, Bailey might have been just as likely to dream of visiting all the Major League Baseball park.
When he retired, the theme of his retirement party was golf. It was his job and his interest in that sport. One of his gifts was a commissioned painting of a golf course with a male golfer on the course, modeled after him.
Yet another gift, from a relative, was a book of all the Major League Baseball parks, Barbara Bailey said.
That book made him realize his real goal should be to play golf in all 50 states.
“I had already played golf in all the states near California because of business conferences,” he said.
In 2006, on a trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma, he went to the PGA championship.
“Tiger (Woods) won that year,” Ken Bailey said.
The plan had been for him to fly there and back but he realized he could drive there on Interstate 80 and go south to play golf in several more states.
“So that’s what I did,” he said. “It was my first big trip.”
The couple had been to Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska — the latter to visit relatives. He would play Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Utah.
On another trip, he played golf in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.
It was after moving to Florida when he realized that his dream of playing golf in every state was in reach. He played all the southern states, and Barbara was with him for all those states as she was for this year’s final round that began on the Autotrain at Sanford.
They headed to Virginia with their car and his clubs. He played a course in Virginia, then the New England states while Barbara checked out quilting stores and museums in those states.
Still a baseball fan, he had selected Cooperstown, New York, as the site of the final course, which also happened to be one of the finest public courses in the country — and one with some major challenges thanks to its location along the shore of Otsego Lake — the Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Dating to 1909, the 18-hole course leads golfers to a challenging finish on holes 17 and 18. The last hole has an island tee with the fairway meandering along the lake.
For the historic occasion, Barbara Bailey drove the golf cart.
But that’s not all
He also has been to St. Andrews, Scotland. There, he played the “new” course. The “old” course is about 600 years old (established in 1552) and is credited with being the place where golf began.
The “new” course dates to 1895, making it a few years older than Leatherstocking and considerably younger than its neighbor, which also is along the North Sea. Because of the demand to play golf where golf began, St. Andrews actually has five 18-hole courses and one 9-hole course.
The “old” and the “new” each see 40,000 players annually, according to the St. Andrews website.
