WELLEN PARK — Wellen Park recently held the “For the Love of Arts” event in partnership with the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County to celebrate the commitment to and importance of the arts throughout the community.
After opening remarks by Wellen Park president Rick Severance and Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County executive director Jim Shirley, current and future Wellen Park residents heard from prominent arts organizations.
Representatives from the Venice Symphony, Sarasota Opera, the Ringling, Hermitage Artist Retreat, Venice Theatre, Sarasota Art Museum, Asolo Repertory Theatre, and Venice Art Center each shared an overview about their organization, the upcoming season and other opportunities to experience the arts in Sarasota County.
“We are blessed to be in a vibrant and robust arts and cultural region, which is why it’s so important for us to build upon that access within Wellen Park,” said Severance. “The arts provide a unique opportunity for people of all ages, cultures and interests to connect.”
During the reception, guests also cast their votes for their favorite painted shovels in the “Wellen Park Digs Art.” Created for the Downtown Wellen groundbreaking by nearly 40 Wellen Park development partners, the painted shovels are a visual and physical representation of the dedication Wellen has to art, cultural experiences and community partnership. People can visit the Wellen Park Welcome Center to see all of the painted shovels through Nov. 24, choose their favorite and cast their vote on a ballot card. For each ballot cast, Wellen Park will donate $1 to the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County in support of local community arts.
The future Downtown Wellen will also offer a variety of events incorporating arts into the heart of Wellen Park, such as art shows, concerts by the Venice Symphony, and other performances. While Downtown Wellen is constructed, Wellen Park has launched the “Countdown to Downtown” event series to celebrate the arts through a variety of events in and near the Welcome Center.
