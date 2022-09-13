WELLEN PARK — The weekly vegetable truck from Punta Gorda's Worden Farm will have a drop-off point in Wellen Park beginning in December, organizers announced Tuesday.
“We are excited to support local family farms while providing our residents with convenient access to the nutritional benefits of fresh organic produce grown close to home,” said Christine Masney, vice president of marketing at Wellen Park in an email to The Daily Sun. “Participating in Worden Farm’s box program is like bringing the farmers market to the Welcome Center every week.”
Worden is an 83-acre organic farm in Punta Gorda.
Eva and Chris Worden, the husband-and-wife team who founded the farm in 2003, have established a Worden Farm Box program.
Participants sign up for 20 weeks at $38 per week, paid at the time of membership signup. Each week, they get a half-bushel box full of "100% USDA-certified organic produce harvested just a day or two before delivery," the release states.
Produce includes fresh vegetables and herbs, and what's in the box depends on the harvest and the season.
“Everything in the box is humming with vibrancy. It’s so fresh,” Eva Worden said in the email. “The boxes are great for people who care where their food comes from and want affordability and convenience.”
"The boxes fit easily on a refrigerator shelf and typically include leafy salad and cooking greens, root crops, fruiting vegetables and culinary herbs. For example, a box may contain a head of lettuce – the farm grows 20 different varieties – as well as quarts of tomatoes and squash, bunches of carrots, kale, scallions, green beans and basil," the email states.
Worden Farm workers harvest crops each week on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Boxes are packed and brought to 20 delivery points along the Gulf Coast.
Wellen Park's Welcome Center is the newest delivery point, and is the only spot between Port Charlotte and Venice. The delivery point will operate from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Dec. 7 to April 19, 2023, the email states.
The farm is accepting memberships through mid-November, on a first-come basis. To find out more, visit bit.ly/wfwpfarmbox.
