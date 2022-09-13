WELLEN PARK — The weekly vegetable truck from Punta Gorda's Worden Farm will have a drop-off point in Wellen Park beginning in December, organizers announced Tuesday.

“We are excited to support local family farms while providing our residents with convenient access to the nutritional benefits of fresh organic produce grown close to home,” said Christine Masney, vice president of marketing at Wellen Park in an email to The Daily Sun. “Participating in Worden Farm’s box program is like bringing the farmers market to the Welcome Center every week.”


