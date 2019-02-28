ENGLEWOOD — After enduring a scourge of intense red tide throughout the summer and fall, Manasota Key is enjoying a swell of good news, especially about sand soon renourishing its eroded beach fronts.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports on myfwc.com how in the last eight days, not one water sample throughout the state shows any signs of any toxic red tide algae. Mote Marine Laboratory daily beach condition reports on www.visitflorida.org confirm ideal conditions on local beaches.
Tourists and winter visitors are flocking back in the droves.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau reports how Charlotte County collected $323,076 in tourist taxes in December, the additional 5-percent sales tax paid for hotel and other short term rentals. December 2018 tax collections represent a 2.12 percent increase over collections in December 2017.
But more important for the long-term health of Manasota Key, Sarasota and Charlotte County commissioners will meet 1 p.m. Feb. 28 to discuss a long-term beach management program for Manasota Key. Coastal Engineers Consultants president Michael Poff will be presenting an update to commissioners.
New sand could be pumped onto Manasota Key starting as early as November or December of this year.
Sarasota County has been taking steps to join Charlotte County in its beach nourishment project. A joint project would extend Gulf beach nourishment from the Sarasota-Charlotte county line on Manasota Key to north of Blind Pass Beach.
The good news for Charlotte County is the project is ranked third for state funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The state is expected to pay 35.9 percent of the entire project. Charlotte County could expect $12 million in the upcoming fiscal year and up to $30 or $50 million in subsequent years.
Pumping sand onto the Gulf shoreline is prohibited during the sea turtle nesting season, which extends from May 1 to Oct. 31. However, construction on a six-acre artificial reef in 20-22 feet of water could begin in the summer months. The artificial reef will satisfy a state permitting requirement.
According to Coastal Engineering reports, a sign of accelerated erosion along Manasota Key has been the scouring out of the near-shore to what Poff has described as Tamiami limestone hard bottom north of the public Englewood Beach.
The state considers hard-rock bottoms valuable habitats for sponges, fish and other sea life. Where in the past there were small pockets of the hard-bottom habitats along Manasota Key, now there’s a 2,500-foot-long, 10- to 12-foot deep trench of hard bottom.
Coastal Engineering has since surveyed additional hard bottoms in and around Blind Pass Beach in the Sarasota portion of Manasota Key.
For more information, visit “Manasota Key Beach Renourishment Project” under Project Status on www.charlotte countyfl.gov or email Matthew.Logan@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
