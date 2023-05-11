WELLEN PARK — Residents at Gran Paradiso organized a Kentucky Derby party to raise funds for All Faiths Food Bank’s BackPack program.
"We raised money through raffles for items donated by our residents, a 50/50 raffle, and raffles for the Kentucky Derby race for win, place and show," said Paddy Padamabhan, an organizer of the event. "At the time of the Kentucky Derby Race we showed it live on TV and all the attendees enjoyed the event."
The women came donned in their Derby hats and competed in the best hat contest, Padamabhan said.
"We raised a total of $2,416 from ticket sales and raffles," he said. "This is in addition to $2,799 we raised in February at our Valentine baked goods sale."
Applebee’s and Chili’s restaurants provided snacks for the event, Padamabhan said.
"We also received gift cards from Publix which were raffled off," he said.
In December 2016, the director of Donor Relations from All Faiths Food Bank reached out to Gran Paradiso to share information about their BackPack program, according to Gran Paradiso Lifestyle Director Allison Heredia.
"This year-round program provides bags of kid-friendly, healthy food to students at schools in Sarasota and DeSoto counties every Friday," Heredia said. "Students at the highest risk of going hungry are identified by parents or school administration and receive food to take home over the weekend and on holidays."
'All Faiths Food Bank identified Atwater Elementary School as a candidate for their BackPack program. The school was chosen based on the statistics at the time that there were about 71 percent of students who were eligible for free or subsidized lunches."
On St. Patrick’s Day 2017 the first All Faiths Food Bank fundraiser was held at Gran Paradiso.
"Every year since then, our fundraising committee has hosted two to three events raising money for the BackPack program," Heredia said. "The club has raised more than $27,000 over the last six years."
