WELLEN PARK — Residents at Gran Paradiso organized a Kentucky Derby party to raise funds for All Faiths Food Bank’s BackPack program. 

"We raised money through raffles for items donated by our residents, a 50/50 raffle, and raffles for the Kentucky Derby race for win, place and show," said Paddy Padamabhan, an organizer of the event. "At the time of the Kentucky Derby Race we showed it live on TV and all the attendees enjoyed the event."


   
