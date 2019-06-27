By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
GRAND PALM — It’s finally summer time, though it was already quite warm.
I say that every year around this time. There is plenty going on in the communities and even in the West Villages.
The Gulf Coast League Braves just kicked off their season, so catching a ball game shouldn’t be hard this summer.
Are you planning to attend any games? They are free so it’s a good opportunity to check out some up and coming players.
Summer is a time when families head out on adventures. One couple who loves adventures are Kate and Randy Nixon.
The couple who have lived at Grand Palm for the last four years, did plenty of adventuring before settling into retirement. Though Kate still shares some adventures through her novels.
Kate is the author of “The Heirloom Pearls,” and “The Heirloom Brooch,” both are part of her Heirloom series — the series will eventually have six books.
Her novels are a trip through time and are fictional telling of her own family history. Kate mainly deals in genealogy and she uses actual family events she finds to tell the story.
While the challenge to write was issued by Randy, she laughs and says she was threatened to write the story. It began with an antique brooch that was passed to her by her mother after her death.
She said when she had it appraised after it was left to her in her mother’s will, it turned out to not be anything more than a red glass jewel. But the brooch’s story didn’t end there.
As she began to research she found the brooch had been worn and passed through several generations of women in the family, and it took on a life of its own.
Though the brooch took a back seat when Kate discovered an interesting piece of family history.
“The Heirloom Pearls,” was inspired by her second great grandmother.
“I have a second great grandmother no one in the family knew about,” Kate said.
She found the grandmother in the census in 1860 when she was five, she then followed her through the census reports until just before her death in the 1900s.
“A cousin and I were working on the side and he found her in the home for friendless women,” Kate said.
She added that it chilled her to think about being 15-years-old and an orphan in a work home. A home for friendless women historically took in women who were unmarried, poor, may have had children out of wedlock.
The homes were designed to help women find work, and integrate back into society, according to the Filson Historical Society.
“I thought what life must have been like in a home and afterwards,” Kate said.
At the time Kate had been writing about the heirloom brooch, and she couldn’t shake her great grandmother’s story, so she stopped to write that story.
She has another four books planned for the series, but due to chemotherapy she stopped.
“After my chemo it took a little for my brain to get back,” Kate said.
She has paused the series to work on a non-fiction book after the things she has learned from her pets. Like the challenge to write, the idea came from a conversation with Randy.
Randy had commented about the number of pets she has had through her life and she thought about it.
“I started thinking each of those pets had taught me a life lesson,” Kate said.
She says that non-fiction takes less research, which is why she is working on “Tales of Wisdom.”
Though she has plans to write the rest of the heirloom series in time.
Kate said she started writing on a dare from Randy, the pair are lively and have been married for 19 years. Originally from Southern Indiana the pair met in Jasper at a singles function.
It was Randy commenting on how she was cutting salami that led them to chatting. Though it was nearly a missed connection for the pair.
Kate says that Randy had been speaking to her when he stepped out to smoke a cigarette. Figuring she wouldn’t see him again, Kate didn’t think anything of it.
Randy did in fact send an email to Kate, which she didn’t see until Monday when she returned to work as a media specialist.
The pair did end up meeting on Wednesday and Kate said that Randy came to the school and she followed him to the restaurant.
“We chatted like squirrels,” Kate said.
It took two months for her to tell Randy where she lived, but the pair have been inseparable since. They moved to the area after falling in love with it during their honeymoon.
Kate says that moving down here and looking for a home, seeing photos of couples and then seeing one set of clothes in closet, spurred something in Kate.
She explained that it helped her decide to make the move down to Englewood. During the last few years, Kate says they had all the adventures they wanted to have.
Visiting different parts of the state and enjoying everything Florida has had to offer.
These days though Randy and Kate are enjoying retired life, and Kate is working to finish her books.
To order Kate’s books visit www.amazon.com and search “The Heirloom Pearls.”
