VENICE — The Grandparents, Raising Grandchildren Coalition will host a talk with James Buchanan on Monday.
The group which meets in North Port, will host Buchanan to talk about legislation for benefits for closed adoptions.
Zsazsa Karajman, who lives in Plantation has been active in the group for the last 10 years. Karajman explains that when she adopted her granddaughter in 2014, she lost state benefits like health insurance and guaranteed state college.
Karajman was not told she’d lose those benefits if she took her granddaughter out of the system. She hopes that Buchanan can start the conversation to get grandparents like her benefits.
Karajman is part of the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Group, which is run through Children First.
The kinship care support group helps family members who are raising kids a second time around. The group offers mental support, promoting personal well-being, stress management, child mental health, and other topics.
She says in the time she has been raising her granddaughter, she has seen the group grow.
Karajman says that she hopes that Buchanan can make a difference for grandparents like her.
Buchanan will meet with the local chapter Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Coalition at 11 a.m. Monday at the Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Boulevard, Venice.
The event is free and open to all those who are interested.
The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren classes meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at Children First, 6926 Children Way, North Port. Contact Jack Baker for more information at 941-953-5507 ext. 1127 or visit www.childrenfirst.net.
