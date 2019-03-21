WEST VILLAGES — If you love baseball and appreciate days like “Pitchers and Catchers Report,” West Villages is among the best places to live for the next 30 years.
Within two hours of West Villages are the Spring Training homes of 10 Major League Baseball teams. The farthest are the Detroit Tigers, in Lakeland; and Toronto Blue Jays, in Dunedin.
Much closer to our home — obviously, the Atlanta Braves — within walking distance to some West Villages homes.
Also within an easy drive: The Tampa Bay Rays, who have their facility in Port Charlotte at Charlotte Sports Park at 2300 El Jobean Road; and the Baltimore Orioles, who have their facility in Sarasota at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th Street.
Within about one hour are the spring homes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in Bradenton; and the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, both in Fort Myers.
Tampa is the spring home of the New York Yankees while Clearwater hosts the Philadelphia Phillies.
Of the 10 teams, they have won or appeared in 16 World Series championships in the last 25 years — including several Grapefruit League matches like the 1999 World Series between the Yankees and Braves; the 2008 World Series between the Phillies and Rays and 2009 World Series between the Yankees and Phillies.
According to the Grapefruit League, the earliest known games played in Florida were when the Washington Nationals traveled to Jacksonville in 1888. The Nationals hosted — and lost — to the New York Giants. Major League teams wouldn’t return for 15 years.
In 1903, the Philadelphia Athletics tried out a season — again in Jacksonville — but would end up blaming a bad regular season on their spring training during which “star pitcher, Rube Waddell, had been distracted by several misadventures, including a wrestling match with a live alligator and an attempted suicide following a jilting by a local brunette,” according to Grapefruit League History.
What is now known as the Grapefruit League started, in earnest, in 1913 with the Chicago Cubs in Tampa and St. Louis Browns in St. Petersburg. In 1914, those teams also had the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Augustine and the Athletics who returned to Jacksonville.
