Beta Chi at Moffitt Cancer Center

Members of Beta Chi of Venice visited the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa to present a $63,473 check for a pancreatic cancer research project. From left: Beta Chi President Ann Shoup, Sherry Ball, Dr. Ana Gomes of Moffitt, Sandy Maxwell, and Jeane Weiss.

VENICE — A group recently donated $63,473 to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa for cancer research.

Members of Beta Chi, a Venice chapter of the national Phi Beta Psi Sorority, presented a check to Dr. Ana Gomes of Moffitt’s molecular oncology department.


