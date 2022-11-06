Members of Beta Chi of Venice visited the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa to present a $63,473 check for a pancreatic cancer research project. From left: Beta Chi President Ann Shoup, Sherry Ball, Dr. Ana Gomes of Moffitt, Sandy Maxwell, and Jeane Weiss.
VENICE — A group recently donated $63,473 to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa for cancer research.
Members of Beta Chi, a Venice chapter of the national Phi Beta Psi Sorority, presented a check to Dr. Ana Gomes of Moffitt’s molecular oncology department.
The grant is one of six totaling $380,838 awarded by the sorority to six cancer researchers across the country this year. Since 1941, the nonprofit organization has awarded more than $11 million to cancer research.
“Almost everyone has been touched by cancer in one way or another,” said Ann Shoup, president of the Venice chapter. “It’s through research like this that we can do something about this terrible disease.“
The Moffitt grant funds a study by Gomes into pancreatic adenocarcinoma, one of the deadliest of cancers, according to a news release.
According to Gomes, the study is is designed to shed more light on the molecular circuits that underpin the formation of pancreatic tumors, an important step for developing new and improved therapeutics. The study investigates how metabolic changes brought on by aging relate to the molecular mechanisms responsible for PDAC.
Founded in 1904, Phi Beta Psi has 1,116 members in more than 70 chapters nationwide.
All funds raised by these volunteers for cancer research is allocated after a national board of volunteer physicians examines grant applications and makes recommendations on which ones show the greatest promise for success.
The other grants this year went to researchers at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., for breast cancer; Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., for colon cancer; Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, for ovarian cancer; the University of Texas, for colon cancer; and the Dana-Farber Cancer Center and Harvard medical school, for an immunotherapy biomarkers study.
