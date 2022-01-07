VENICE — More than 100 quilters across two days participated in a Quilt-A-Thon benefiting the tornado victims in Kentucky.

“We figure these people have lost everything,” said Debbie Wilcox, one of the quilters.

Nancy Cary

Nancy Cary sews together a colorful quilt for the tornado victims in Kentucky during a local Quilt-A-Thon event on Wednesday.

During the week, the Quilt-A-Thon organizer Marilyn Herman had a goal of 100 quilts; however, the group easily surpassed that number and had 161 quilts finished Wednesday afternoon.

The group of quilters met at the Venice Gardens Civic Center on Shamrock Boulevard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With so much fabric donated for the event, the group decided to use the large community room in the civic center for an additional day to finish everything.

Quilters came from Sarasota, North Port, Port Charlotte and Venice.

Marilyn Herman and Debbie Wilcox

Marilyn Herman, who organized the Quilt-A-Thon, poses with Debbie Wilcox, who will be driving the finished quilts up to Kentucky.

Both of the local quilt stores in Venice — Crazy Quilters Fabrics and Notions on Shamrock and Deborah’s Quilt Basket on Venice Avenue — helped sponsor the event along with the civic center, which donated the use of the room.

The quilters brought their tools of the trade that included sewing machines, irons, rulers, scissors and various cutting tools.

“People have just come out of the woodwork for this,” Herman said about anyone donating their time to help with the event.

The group set up shop in the center with different stations of fabric, sewing and ironing.

“This will certainly help the folks in Kentucky,” Nancy Cary said.

While the quilters were busy working, lunch and snacks were provided along with some raffle prizes that were donated.

Every time a quilt was brought completed to the front of the room, someone rang a bell with everyone stopping for a moment to cheer.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Cary said.

Donna Hutchins

Donna Hutchins helps during the Quilt-A-Thon benefiting the tornado victims in Kentucky.

After the quilt-a-thon is complete and donations for the victims are collected, Wilcox and her husband will be driving all of the items up to Kentucky in their motor home.

Herman said the group has three different contacts in Kentucky and “it’s going to go right to the people.”

To donate items for the Kentucky victims, call 941-488-6866

