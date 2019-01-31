Sarasota County Commission Chair Charles Hines made a rare appearance before the Venice City Council on January 22.
That’s not a reflection on Hines; commissioners almost never address the Council, or vice versa, other than in joint meetings.
But Hines said he wanted to talk directly to the policymakers, part of an effort to improve communications between the two governmental bodies.
When the Commission voted three years ago to shut down the Venice Public Library, it took the Council by surprise and led to some hard feelings.
The library project got off on the wrong foot, Hines said, adding, “My goal is to try to avoid that if we can.”
He started by talking about workforce housing, which he acknowledged is in short supply in Venice and the county in general.
“We’re growing as a community because we’re growing with the gated-type community — expensive homes,” he said.
The people living in those homes want services, he said, and the people who provide them — nurses, firefighters, teachers — need affordable places to live.
He said the Commission will discuss approving the concept of “half units” — dwellings of perhaps 600-750 square feet that would only be assessed half the county fees and costs of full-size units.
Such one-bedroom, one-bath units would be “a good place for people to start,” he said.
A more complete approach to the problem will likely involve the use of public land, he said, because the high cost of land leads developers to create more gated communities.
Shelter talk
Hines said negotiations are continuing with Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) for the creation of a hurricane evacuation center — a shelter — on the campus of its future new facility near I-75 south of Laurel Road.
The hospital is willing to donate land but officials have said they expect the county and the city to fund the building.
It’s the county’s duty to provide shelters, Hines said, and it has $3 million budgeted for this one. But it should be a multi-use facility that SMH — and perhaps the public — uses “99 percent” of the time, he said.
The implication is that the hospital, which is partially taxpayer funded, should help with construction costs.
“We need to hear what Sarasota Memorial wants,” Hines said.
If a deal doesn’t come together, he said, “then we’re in a weird situation where maybe we have to retrofit a school that may or may not be as good as a new building, or wait till another school comes along.”
Only new schools aren’t being built “and the hospital’s here right now,” he said. Or it will be in about three years, assuming it gets all the necessary city approvals.
Hines also commented on negotiations for a new city/county parks agreement. The existing agreement runs through September 2021, so for now the city and the county ought to focus on matters on which they can agree, he said, adding that the initiative to move negotiations along needs to come from Venice.
“Let’s be on the same page as much as we can to create the great things that this area deserves,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.