One more boutique has joined the jolly colony of small businesses at the end of El Jobean Road.
And we do mean “small.”
At 200 square feet, Heather Roy and Sharon Jainarine’s new Hartley Blu Boutique is likely the tiniest shop in town.
Roy had a similar business in Idaho, enjoys meeting people and finding good deals, and wanted to do the same thing here. Her day job, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, is as a clinical laboratory scientist.
“It’s a glorified term for ‘lab nerd.’ I run tests there, but this shop is much more fun,” she said. “The name Hartley is my maiden name, and we both like the color blue.”
The eclectic contents of the little shop behind the blue door have absolutely nothing in common, except that Roy likes them.
Her products include glitzy stuff, nice stones, leather bracelets, recy cled-canvas and leather Myra handbags, and every possible snap that one could want to collect, to attach to interchangeable-jewelry pendants and wrist bands.
“I had about 5,000 snaps in my Idaho shop, but people here don’t seem to know about them … yet,” said Roy.
The other side of the shop belongs to business partner Jainarine, a nurse who also specializes in local drone photography which she’ll reproduce on custom handbags.
Hartley Blu joins Lyndi Colburn’s next-door Chatterboxes Crafts & Gifts, which sells eco-friendly crafts and gifts from around the world, and the work of local artists.
What launched the transformation of the formerly whitewashed block building near El Jobean Bridge was landlord Andy Mitchell’s allowing Colburn and other renters to paint the place in their choice of bright Key West colors.
Mitchell, whose parents had operated a pawn shop and El Jobean Auto Sales there, observed, “They’ve done a lot in a short amount of time with an easily overlooked building. With them and the Hatch Gallery bringing an eclectic group into El Jobean, I think we’re seeing a little boom.”
From the beginning, Colburn had envisioned a multi-shop hub that would borrow its name from El Jobean’s history. So, she named 4352 El Jobean Road “Station of El Jobean” in honor of its 1974 beginning as the El Jobean Volunteer Fire Department.
Shoppers can pop into the Hatch Gallery, shop at The Station’s Chatterboxes and Hartley Blu, maybe get a haircut at Holly Multra’s 15-year-old Bean Barber & Beauty, and grab lunch across the street at Bean Depot Café.
