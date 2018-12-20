SARASOTA — When the Sarasota County commissioners gather for their first meeting on 2019 on Jan. 3, there will be a new face in the center chair of the dais.
During the organizations part of the first day of their annual retreat on Dec. 7, commissioners unanimously selected Commissioner Charles Hines, of Nokomis, to service as commission chairman in 2019.
Hines represents District 5 on the commission, a seat previously held by former long-time Commissioner Robert Anderson, and former Commissioner Jon Thaxton.
Seated on either side of Hines next year will be Commissioner Mike Moran, the new vice chairman, and Alan Maio, the new chairman pro tem.
Both Moran and Maio were also selected by a unanimous vote. Maio was re-elected to a second term on the commission this past November, while Moran is in his first term, being elected in 2016.
Hines replaces Commissioner Nancy Detert, who served as chairwoman during the past year.
“It’s a privilege to be selected by my colleagues to serve as chair of the board,” Hines said through a county news release. “I am looking forward to guiding the board through a new year with new goals and new initiatives.”
Commissioners will be finalizing those goals and initiatives during the second day of their annual retreat today.
Hines was first elected to the county commission in 2012 and re-elected to a second and final term in 2016. Hines previously served as chairman in 2014. Prompting commissioners to select Hines as chairman was the recognition, due to term limits, that 2019 would be his last opportunity to serve in that role.
Hines is currently the longest-serving member on the county commission, followed by Maio with four years under his belt.
During his now six years on the commission, Hines has been active in advocating for a solution to improving River Road, and a project to construct a South County courthouse, both of which are underway.
Hines has also served local government on the city of Venice’s ADA advisory committee, Sarasota County’s Surtax Oversight committee and as part of Sheriff Tom Knight’s advisory committee.
An attorney, Hines has also taken an active role in local civic affairs.
These activities include the Venice Chamber of Commerce, the Sertoma Club of Venice, United Way of South Sarasota, Big Brother Big Sisters, the Venice Touchdown Club, and the Venice Little League. He is a member of the Florida Bar Association and the Sarasota Bar Association. Hines lives in Nokomis with his wife, Susan. They have three children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.