WELLEN PARK — Grand Palm has added another activity to its monthly calendar for residents to enjoy — Hula Group — meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesdays underneath the community’s Palm Pavilion.

Those of all ages are welcome to join in on the free fun, which includes beneficial exercise, conversation and a chance to meet and interact with their neighbors.

They are asked to bring their own hula hoop.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments