featured topical Hula group makes rounds Staff report Jul 11, 2022

Grand Palm residents, from left, Karen Trast, Margaret Ostrowski, Carol Peepo and Ginnie Rohland participate in Hula Group on June 29, keeping their cool underneath the community's Palm Pavilion. SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA

WELLEN PARK — Grand Palm has added another activity to its monthly calendar for residents to enjoy — Hula Group — meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesdays underneath the community's Palm Pavilion.Those of all ages are welcome to join in on the free fun, which includes beneficial exercise, conversation and a chance to meet and interact with their neighbors.They are asked to bring their own hula hoop.
