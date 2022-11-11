WELLEN PARK — Hurricane Ian’s damage in Wellen Park was reported to the community’s governing board Thursday.
And like much of Southwest Florida, results were mixed — and expensive.
The West Villages Improvement District board of supervisors has hired a consulting firm to navigate federal disaster relief cash and insurance claims.
An early price tag is more than $1.5 million alone in tree and streetlight replacements or realignments, office repairs and debris removal, according to a report to the WVID.
That will change as contractor bids arrive, especially as the issue of not enough workers arises, WVID members learned.
A new commercial and housing district opening next year, Downtown Wellen, survived with only surface scratches. Hurricane Ian peeled across Wellen Park yet spared Downtown Wellen in its various stages of completion, a spokesperson said.
And while a series of salvaged heritage trees in Downtown Wellen lost leaves, none toppled, Operations Manager Mike Smith said, sharing details at the board’s first meeting since September, after October’s was postponed.
Heritage trees are large and defined as irreplaceable. Developers had transplanted more than a dozen of them.
Ian was described as a 1,000-year storm, with reported rain accumulation in Wellen Park of more than 19 inches.
Already spongy from summer, Wellen Park’s drainage system swelled and commingled with nearby Myakka River flooding, pushing it outward. U.S. 41 in spots became a waterway, carrying debris with it, washing down everything in its path.
And winds exceeding 150 miles per hour shredded or tilted 700 of 800 community streetlights, slung debris, stripped trees or toppled them, including a pair of $10,000 boutique trees along West Villages Parkway, Smith said.
Winds and slanting rain also breached Wellen Park staff offices and rolled a 2-ton shipping container like a child’s toy, Smith said.
Work crews hit the streets early the next day, he said, witnessing the kind of destruction where people stop talking to take it in.
“Please be patient,” Smith advised the supervisors. “(There’s) a tough time trying to get help.”
The West Villages Improvement District next meets Dec. 8. Newly elected Supervisor John Meisel will be sworn in at that time, replacing Victor Dobrin.
Dobrin ran for North Port's District 5 commission seat. Phil Stokes has tentatively won that race while certified Sarasota County voting results were pending.
