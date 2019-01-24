North Port, FL (34287 )

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.