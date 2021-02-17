WELLEN PARK — It has been more than three years since Betsy DeNote started IslandWalk Rocks, a rock-painting program held every Saturday morning from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. in the community’s arts and crafts room.
Residents are encouraged to join in on the fun, to add their own artistic touch to rocks and shells, including inspirational quotes and positive messages, sharing ideas with each other and creative sides.
In turn, the rocks are placed in various locations throughout the community for fellow residents to enjoy, with the hopes of returning or replacing the rocks in other areas in IslandWalk.
The group also has their own Facebook page called IslandWalk Rocks.
