Carson Flickinger, 2, receives artwork on the back of his hand from Julia Minaeva with JAM Airbrush Tattoo during Jingle Jam held at CoolToday Park to help celebrate Christmas and the holiday season over the weekend.
Rob Lee holds his 1-year-old son Roman, while his wife, Mikel, and their son Ryan, 3, prepare to take off on their journey in a carriage ride provided by Sweet Southern Horse & Carriage during Jingle Jam at CoolToday Park over the weekend in Wellen Park.
Dailyn Ryals takes a ride in a carriage operated by driver Jake Owens of Sweet Southern Horse & Carriage, pulled by 14-year-old Percheron Junior during Jingle Jam at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park to celebrate the holidays.
Rick Micoli, left, and Ken Miller, with Marine Corps League North Port Detachment 948, were on hand collecting toys and monetary donations through Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots in exchange for guests to receive carriage rides provided by Sweet Southern Horse & Carriage during Jingle Jam at CoolToday Park over the weekend in Wellen Park.
Santa Claus, portrayed by Linn Rexroat, receives a welcome from 3-year-old Mia Macri.
SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
Valentina Chtchedrine assists her 3-year old daughter Anastasia Banduryn write a letter to Santa Claus at one of many craft and holiday stations, where Anastasia asked for a piggy scooter.
Myron Zhang, 5, removes a holiday-themed foam sticker to decorate his reindeer antlers with, at one of many crafting stations.
Skylar Ross, 3, dons inflatable antlers, while preparing to participate in the reindeer ring toss game at Jingle Jam held at CoolToday Park over the weekend.
CoolToday Park transformed into a holiday wonderland over the weekend.
The event included season-themed crafts and activities for children, carnival games and contests, live music, horse and carriage rides, tree lighting ceremony, plus a holiday craft market for gifts during the fourth annual Jingle Jam.
It kicked off Saturday morning with the Tomahawk 5K run, rounding out the event’s festivities Sunday evening with the annual Caddy Carts golf cart parade of lights, featuring the man of the month and grand marshal: Santa Claus.
Santa made special appearances throughout the two-day event, with photo opportunities — as well as story time with the “man in red’s” better half, Mrs. Claus.
