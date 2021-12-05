The northern mockingbird has reigned as Florida’s official state bird since 1927.
Now a bill filed by state Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg) is rattling its perch — because it “never made sense” as state bird.
While we’re at it, why not take a bite out of official state dessert, a title that Florida has never exactly bestowed?
Key lime pie has been Florida’s official state pie for 15 years. What could be more Floridian?
The limes in question were naturalized in and named for the Florida Keys. There are annual key lime and key lime pie festivals all up and down the state. Contestants throw themselves face first into Key West’s annual World Key Lime Pie Eating Championship.
The custardy yellow-green treat rolled right over pecan pie, its closest competitor for the state title, just as easy as pie.
But two Florida lawmakers — Rep. Lawrence McClure (R-Dover) and Sen. Danny Burgess (R-Zephyrhills) — saw opportunity in the overthrow of icons.
Doing what legislators do, both filed identical bills — this time, to make strawberry shortcake Florida’s official dessert.
McClure’s office is, of course, in Plant City, home of the annual Florida Strawberry Festival.
And no surprise that Burgess represents the strawberry farmers of Pasco, Hillsborough and Polk counties, and wants recognition for “the significant impact this fruit bears on the state’s economy.”
“I think it’s time that we all stand tall for shortcake,” he quipped.
On Nov. 19, the bills went to the Public Integrity & Elections Committee, aka the PIE Committee. Honest.
The bill’s proposed effective date of July 2022 is a pie in the face of Key West’s annual July 4 Key Lime Festival.
Given the news, local chefs and owners didn’t seem berry excited about adding shortcake to their menus.
“No,” roared Doug Amaral, of Punta Gorda’s River City Grill and Italia. “Key lime pie should be the state pie. Indigenous to the Keys. Strawberries are everywhere, and history suggests strawberry shortcake first appeared in England — not Florida.”
Despite the dessert’s ancestry, British-born Sue Randall, co-owner of Punta Gorda’s Village Fish Market and the new Tamiami Tavern, wasn’t having any of it.
“Personally I don’t care for it,” she said tartly. “To me it’s key lime all the way.”
Ryan Spaulding, her chef at Tamiami Tavern, agreed.
“Strawberries are too inconsistent. Key lime pie for the win.”
Josh Booze, regional chef at Manasota Key’s Lock ‘N Key, SandBar Tiki & Grille, and the new Magnolias on the Bay, concurred.
“I think it’s hard to pull away from key lime pie in Florida. It is and always will be the representative dessert of the Sunshine State,” he said.
Executive Chef Todd Stolpe, at Port Charlotte’s Grill at 1951, waffled a bit.
“I have made and defined both over the years,” he said. “Strawberry is a north-central favorite, and the key lime is a Southwest Florida and Space Coast favorite down to the Keys. I don’t see anything wrong with having both. We are major producers of both, and they’re both fitting to our beautiful state. But key lime has been a longstanding favorite and brings Florida to mind immediately, whereas strawberry shortcake seems more universal.”
But none noted that, if the bill passes, Florida will have both an official state pie and an official state dessert.
It can have its pie and eat cake, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.