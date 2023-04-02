VENICE — At last.
A full blown musical is about to open on the Venice High School stage in the Venice Performing Arts Center.
“Legally Blonde,” with senior Kiley Berkery in the lead role of Elle Woods, will be the first musical ever to be performed at Venice High School. Mark your calendars for April 4-7.
VHS drama teacher, Casey Trascik, who has a solid background in theater, beginning as a youngster at Venice Theatre, thought it was time.
Trascik graduated from Venice High School and earned a BFA with honors in drama from Florida State University. She also studied at Central London Studios in London, England.
Then she headed to New York City, where she appeared in several off-Broadway productions before returning to Florida.
Trascik eventually was was hired as VPAC’s first theater manager. She ran the grand opening event and also put systems in place for the facility’s use, ordered business cards and volunteer jackets and coordinated the volunteer force of ushers and elevator operators while also insuring the facility’s education usage.
Casting for “Legally Blonde” took place in the fall with the first rehearsals were underway by November.
“I had to do a musical because of Kiley (Berkery), who is a senior and played the lead role in ‘Cinderella’ last year at Venice Theatre,” Trascik said. “The understudy for Kiley is Julianna Burns.” (She plays Margo, one of Elle’s close friends.)
Always dressed in pink and carrying her pet Chihuahua who also is always dressed in pink, Elle Woods does not look the part of a typical Harvard Law student, even these days.
Attending Harvard law likely was not in the plans until the breakup with her boyfriend, Warner Huntington III (Van Dinverno), who was headed to Harvard Law. Elle sees her acceptance at the law school as a way to win him back.
As intelligent as she is perky, she gains acceptance to the country’s top law school with relative ease — a modern day twist on a fairy tale.
Sophie Buchmeier was cast as Vivienne Kensington, the fellow Harvard Law student who is dating Elle’s former boyfriend.
Other principal players include Mia Pugliares as Serena, Ella Piotroski as Pila, Tood Moore as Emmett Forest, Hunter Lariviere as Professor Callahan and Pforsheimer, Geanna Weeraaooriyq as Paulette Buonafonte, Riley Boack as Enid Hoops, Marissa Fordham as Chutney Wyndham, Reegan Mitchell as Kate and Ashley Lucia as Whitney
About 40 to 50% of the cast has Venice Theatre experience, Trascik said. One is an adult. Lily Figueroa is the daughter of Lisa Figueroa, who portrayed Donna Sheridan in “Mama Mia” at Venice Theatre in the 2019-20 season.
Lily portrays hair stylist Paulette Buonofuante in “Legally Blonde.”
Trascik also is passing her Venice Theatre and other theatrical experience on to her drama students through an internship program that enables students to work with Trascik in theater management.
She also has started a summer drama program at the high schoo.
Michelle Kasanovsky, Venice Theatre’s musical director, is volunteering her time to this production.
“I couldn’t have done it without her,” Trascik said.
The choreographer, Cathleen Becker, owner of Starz Choice Dancing School in Venice, is another Venice Theatre connection. Her mother-in-law, Jerry Becker, has been an actor and supporter of Venice Theatre for more than 50 years.
For tickets, contact the Venice Performing Arts Center at 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.