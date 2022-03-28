Authorities across the country are telling the public to protect themselves against cyber attacks, especially from foreign hackers.
“It’s (malware) been extremely high over the last month and since this whole conflict started,” said Paul Tracey, the founder and CEO of Innovative Technologies in New York.
As a cyber security educator and expert, Tracey said there has been an uptick in cyber attacks, including hacks and data breaches, since the beginning of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Many of these malware attacks have come in the form of phishing emails in which an attacker uses a fraudulent message to trick someone into opening a bad link or revealing sensitive information.
“Just about every form of ransomware and malware requires the participation of the victim in some way,” said Allan Nobles, the owner of Lemon Bay Computer Service in Englewood.
With local business owners being affected, it can’t be ignored, Tracey said.
“We need everybody to stay in business,” Tracey said about the small and medium businesses that could lose a lot more than money and time if attacked.
He mentioned larger countries like Russia targeting businesses through hackers do so for two reasons — one financial and the other to cause disruption.
“That’s a way from them to fund things and steal money,” Tracey said while mentioning hackers will impact supply chains, causing more disruption.
Along with the White House warning of cyber attacks, particularly from Russia, FBI Tampa recently issued a release reminding public and private businesses to take necessary steps to minimize ransomware risks.
“The government understands that these things are going to happen … and being proactive is definitely better than reactive,” Tracey said.
Back in January, the city of North Port experienced problems related to cyber security. The city began experiencing “some systems acting strange,” spokesperson Josh Taylor had said of software and cloud storage/retrieval behavior.
Taylor recently said hackers were looking for “a crack” in the city’s technology shield. However, the city said no data were lost and no ransom demands surfaced.
While larger companies have the resources to respond to ransomware, Tracey said, small and medium businesses need to be able to identify, protect, detect and respond when something happens.
“It’s a lot easier to respond to a disaster when there is a playbook already in place for what you do,” Tracey said about being prepared.
He suggests local businesses of all sizes to consult with a professional on cyber security. Outside of a technical standpoint, training people on cyber attacks is important.
“One does not work without the other,” Tracey said while mentioning businesses should train employees on not clicking on phishing links.
Nobles mentioned he sees a lot of local residents being targeted through emails.
“The best way to protect yourself is through your emails,” Nobles said. “Be incredibly wary of them.”
To protect against attacks through email, Nobles said to make sure the email is coming from exactly who it says it is coming from since many hackers pose as real entities.
“You really have to be vigilant,” Nobles said. “We work hard to educate our customers in the shop of what to look out for.”
Sarasota County Schools takes measures to protect the sensitive information of employees and students through a layered approach, said Kelsey Whealy, the media relations specialist with Sarasota County Schools.
“One of those layers is a purposeful effort on educating the district’s user community (employees primarily, but also students) on the threat out there and how best to avoid them,” Whealy said.
The district’s IT department has an annual cyber security awareness month campaign every October, she mentioned.
Whether a small business, a local government, or a private person, preparing and protecting from cyber attacks are the keys to help navigate threats in the technology world.
These threats are never going to disappear, Tracey said.
“The more we are using these platforms, the better the hackers are getting,” Tracey said. “These numbers (cyber attacks) have been consistently going up over the last 10 years.”
