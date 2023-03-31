SOUTH VENICE — Local voices continued to express opinions on the impending indictment of former President Donald Trump.
According to the Associated Press, Trump is making arrangements to turn himself in on Tuesday on criminal charges. The charges have not been released yet, but reportedly there are more than 30 related to campaign finance violations involving money paid to women with whom he'd had relations.
As often is the case with Trump, there was little middle ground. People who spoke with The Daily Sun were either eager for his arrest or vehemently opposed to it.
Edie Brown and Greg Gannon turned out for a rally called by the Venice Area Democratic Club in front of Sarasota County's Robert L. Anderson Administrative Center at noon Friday.
They held bright red signs reading "Not above in the law" in white capital letters.
Brown, a retired teacher, said she lived in New York City and then nearby it for years before moving to Venice.
"We've known about him for years. He stiffed workers in Atlantic City," Brown said. "I think justice needs to be equal. It doesn't matter who you are, but it's what you do."
Gannon said "truth, justice and the American way" came to mind on Friday.
"Contrary to the the spin the conservatives are claiming that it's not, this is very much American," Gannon said about the arrest. "Nobody's above the law. The law applies to all."
Charlotte County Trump Club President Cathy Bateman said all Americans should be upset about any prosecution of Trump.
"(It's about) the weaponization of our criminal justice system," Bateman said. "So it's for all of us, not just for Trump supporters. Everybody should be concerned."
The Charlotte County Trump Club is reacting to the indictment with two flag waving events from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday; one at Placida and State Road 776 in Englewood and the other along the U.S. 41 bridge in Punta Gorda.
Experts say some of the charges are likely similar to former presidential candidate John Edwards. In 2011, Edwards was indicted on campaign finance illegalities for allegedly paying his mistress with campaign funds for her to be quiet.
Eventually, most of the charges were dropped and in a trial, he was acquitted of the final count against him.
He admitted he was the father of the woman's child and said he was using the money to take care of them but not for them to be quiet. Edwards had been married at the time, and his wife was battling cancer at the time of the affair.
Bateman said this case is different and there's no evidence against Trump at this point. She points the blame to Trump's former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, who spent about a year in jail for paying off adult actress Stormy Daniels for her silence about her affair with Trump while Trump was married to Melania Trump — who had just given birth.
Cohen was the one to blame for the payoff, not Trump, Bateman said.
"This wasn't out of his political funds," she said. "Cohen did it because he was hoping Trump would bring him into his Cabinet."
It is unclear what evidence the prosecution has and it's unlikely it will be known before it's unsealed Monday or Tuesday.
But it's not about evidence, she said. It's about the fear that Trump puts in to Democrats and "RINOs," a slang term for "Republicans In Name Only."
"People aren't seeing it for what it really is - they're afraid of him. They're afraid of Trump because he is exposing the truth …. They go after him constant all the time."
She said the prosecutor involved said he was going to go after Trump during his run for office.
"They just do not want him to run for the presidency. They are just scared that he's going to expose more and more of the corruption … the Democrats and the RINOS are ruining our country," Bateman said. "I hope they don't come after me next."
The Venice Area Democratic Club said Americans deserve leaders who follow the country's laws, act honorably and govern properly.
"A Grand Jury of everyday Americans across race, background and party has indicted the former MAGA President for bribes and corruption, weighing the evidence and deciding he must stand trial," it stated in an email. "Yet the Radical Republicans in office trying to take away our freedoms supported, schemed and lied for him."
The email said his supporters want to "undermine and overturn" the American legal system specifically for Trump's benefit.
"They are knowingly back this con-man because they want to take away everything from Social Security to our freedom to decide what happens to our own bodies, in order to rule for the wealthiest few," it said. "It's long past time for every Republican in office to declare they are with the American people in demanding he and his co-conspirators stand trial."
One GOP official would prefer bipartisan efforts on other topics.
"I would like to see both sides of the aisle in Washington work on more important problems than that one ... rather than persecuting each other on our dollar," Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert said.
The Venice Republican is a former state representative and senator.
"This is not the most earth-shaking thing going on," she said.
Another Republican called the indictment "disgusting."
Many attempts to reach GOP and Democrat officials in the region were unsuccessful on Friday.
"The whole damn thing is a trumped-up thing," said Frank Patti, of Venice, a two-time president of the NOVA Republican Club and former secretary of the Republican Party of Sarasota County. "They don't even have a case."
No one should be prosecuted for political reasons, he said.
"That's not the way the country should run," he said.
Bob Mudge contributed to this report.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.