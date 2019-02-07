ENGLEWOOD — The Manasota Beach Club will celebrate its centennial next year, but it’s not even in its infancy compared to the people who once populated Manasota Key, Venice and other local coastal communities.
Sarasota County archaeologist Steven H. Koski mapped out the area’s prehistoric past lying offshore for those who attended the latest installment of the 31st annual Manasota Beach Club lecture series Monday.
Many of the remains of paleo-native communities are buried beneath the sands of the Gulf. Underwater archaeological research is relatively new. Koski participated in research off Venice beach in the mid-1980s, joining R.J. Ruppé, a pioneer in underwater archaeological research.
“What we did really ties into in the offshore Manasota Key site,” Koski said.
The recently discovered offshore Manasota Key archaeological site, estimated to be 7,000 or more years old, made worldwide news last year since it contains the burial remains that survived the Archaic Period paleo-environment, and survived sea-level rise as the last Ice Age ended and glaciers melted.
“Thirteen-thousand years ago, Florida was almost twice as wide as it is now,” Koski said.
At the west end of Venice Avenue, an 18-foot-tall midden mound once existed, but it was bulldozed in the 1920s for road base. Other remains of what had been a vibrant paleo-community sunk beneath the rising waters of the Gulf. Archeological remains were also discovered along the shoreline of what is now Snake Island at the mouth of the Venice Inlet along the Intracoastal Waterway.
“I started to find outcroppings of ceramics, pottery, bones, shell, multiple sea turtle bones and a specific type of shell hammer,” Koski said, recounting what was recovered from Snake Island. “And this material was in a pristine state of preservation.”
The Mansota Key underwater site is very significant because of the burial remains. The site itself is under 22 feet of water, approximately 300 yards offshore. It was a prehistoric freshwater pond before sea level rise. A foot-deep layer of peat helped preserve the grave site beneath the Gulf waters.
The Manasota site is protected, and anyone disturbing the burial site can be charged with a felony. Also, Florida’s Seminole and Miccosukee tribes view the site as a burial ground of their ancestors and expect it to be respected.
