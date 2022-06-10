WELLEN PARK — Millennium Physician Group is building a 12,000-square-foot medical office on U.S. 41 at Wellen Park, North Port, the group announced Friday.
The Fort Myers-based group will offer primary and urgent care, radiology and lab services, and wellness advocacy and programs, according to a release the company sent via email.
“Providing residents with easy access to opportunities promoting improved wellness and a healthy, active lifestyle within the community is central to our vision for Wellen Park,” Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park, stated in the email. “Millennium Physician Group complements and elevates that mission by bringing top healthcare and medical services close to home.”
The medical building will have offices for three primary care physicians and offer a full-service radiology department, lab and walk-in medical clinic for urgent-care needs with extended hours.
The facility is planned to open in late 2023.
“We are always looking to tend to the needs of our surrounding communities,” Liza Fernandez, Millennium Physician Group’s director of marketing and public relations, stated in the release. “We look forward to caring for the residents in the new and vibrant community taking shape at Wellen Park.”
Fernandez said the Wellen Park office will also offer health and wellness programs services for patients 65 and older.
“Half of our patients are over 65 and we will be focusing on wellness and advocacy for them,” Fernandez stated. “We currently offer diabetes education, smoking cessation, weight-loss and Medicare education programs. We also specialize in Medicare quality programs.”
Millennium is recruiting doctors and medical staff for the new building.
Wellen Park’s mission is to give residents greater opportunities to take care of themselves and live a healthy and active lifestyle. The community is being built with 21 miles of hiking, bicycling and running trails that will eventually span 40 total miles.
