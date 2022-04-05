SARASOTA — Two years ago, Sarasota County officials knew they had to do something to shore up an inefficient county bus service draining money from the general fund each year.
With enthusiasm, they embraced a consultant’s recommendation to implement a new mobility-on-demand service that promised curb to curb service with better customer service.
Eight months after the service was inaugurated, results are showing promise for Sarasota County Area Transit as ridership is increasing and costs per passenger are dropping.
“It’s exceeded all our original projections,” SCAT Director Jane Grogg told Sarasota County commissioners during a budget workshop last week. “It’s growing faster than expected.”
That is particularly true in the North Port.
In 2019, ridership on the fixed routes in the city generated 22,403 trips at a cost per passenger ranging from $26.81 to $29.32.
In just eight months of service in the North Port zone, from June 2021 through January 2022, ridership increased to 35,697 trips at an average cost of $13.37 per trip.
Telling commissioners that North Port was “the strongest zone” in comparison to the other three zones, she said mobility on demand was “definitely a success there.”
In the Englewood/Venice zone, the fixed routes in the two towns generated 58,297 trips in 2019 at an average cost per ride between $17.32 and $77.93. In the eight-month period since the new service started, there were 41,164 trips at an average cost of $15.67.
Besides North Port, the other two zones are Siesta Key, and Lido/Longboat Keys.
In the new system, a customer needing a bus ride will make a reservation using a mobile app, the county’s website, or by calling the county’s call center. After a reservation is made, a bus will arrive within 30 minutes, but on average, the arrival time has been 15 minutes.
“Nobody expects to make money on public transportation,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said. “This on-demand service is absolutely phenomenal.”
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who sits on the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization board, said his colleagues were all jealous.
“The customer service and response time are all outstanding,” he said.
Going forward, Grogg said she and her team will continue exploring ways to improve efficiencies and new service areas, including Wellen Park, where discussions with officials there are already underway.
To find out more about Mobility OnDemand, visit www.scgov.net/government/scat-bus-service/scat-on-demand-service, or call 941-300-1553, or go to ondemandsc.app.ridewithvia.com/sign-up to sign for a ride.
