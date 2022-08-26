VENICE — Jill Zambon, of North Venice, is spending this week in an incubator.
That might seem like an unusual location in which to find a grown woman, but this will be a business incubator that’s part of what the creator calls “the Olympics of entrepreneurship.”
Wes Bergmann was a cast member on MTV’s “The Real World: Austin” and other reality shows, an experience he told StartlandNews.com was like attending the “Harvard for reality TV.”
His show, “The Blox,” brings together startup entrepreneurs in a format that’s part training, part competition.
Three seasons have already been filmed and can be viewed for free on The Blox app. Zambon was selected from among hundreds of applicants to be part of the next season, which is being recorded through Aug. 31. It started Thursday.
She learned about the show from someone on social media, she said, and decided to apply, not expecting to hear anything. But a couple of weeks later, she was invited to go through the casting process.
She progressed through several rounds, culminating a couple of weeks ago in an invitation to Kansas City, where the show is recorded.
Because it’s an online production, the episodes will probably be available for viewing about six weeks later, she said.
She made the cut despite having said she remembered Bergmann as “kind of a dumb guy” on “The Real World,” she said.
The producers are looking for businesses that can be scaled up and business owners that fit in with the show’s philosophy, she said. Being comfortable with public speaking is a plus.
She did a lot of that during her career in the health care industry, she said.
“I was in telehealth when telehealth wasn’t cool,” she said.
And she has two businesses she’s trying to grow.
As a single “mompreneur,” she’s building one business around helping other single moms.
It arose out of a decision to make a “career shift” during the pandemic,” she said. She spent a year “trying to figure out what I want to do” before someone suggested she might find a way to help other single moms.
So she started a network by offering consulting, using her degrees in finance and economics, project management and health care (that one’s a doctorate).
Members get advice group coaching, an opportunity to attend a yearly women’s retreat and the chance to be a co-author of an advice book with Zambon.
“We all have our own stories but it’s a common pattern,” she said.
Many come from dysfunctional families and find themselves recreating the dysfunction with a partner until the relationship fails.
About half are survivors of domestic violence, Zambon said.
As a result, millions of women are raising millions of children alone.
“If it were a disease,” she said, “it would be an epidemic.”
Her other business is flipping houses, but not in the usual way.
At a conference, she learned about building generation wealth through real estate investing. The problem with the basic concept, she said, is that it takes a lot of money to get started.
She wanted to find a way to open the field up to people with a small amount to invest that could still earn them a profit.
She hit on it by “reverse-engineering” the method touted by Grant Cardone, who parlayed a career in consulting and then real estate into a fortune worth an estimated hundreds of millions of dollars.
Her method is crowd-funding: pooling investments of as little as $1,000 to buy and renovate properties to rent, and then sell for a profit.
Her target is to provide a 6% return on the investment, with investors splitting 50% of the profits when the house is sold. The other 50% is her profit, for the time, money and effort she puts in.
The turnaround could be as quick as a year, she said, but probably longer, depending on market conditions.
She’s currently working on a property in Vermont, where she’s from.
She’s a third-generation graduate of Norwich University there, the oldest private military school in the country. She’s also a veteran, having served five years in the Navy Seabees.
Zambon said that what she likes about “The Blox” compared to most reality shows is the opportunity to learn and network in a positive environment without any drama.
Even the competition aspect centers around improving business skills, though she’s not sure what the potential reward is.
“I was so excited to be invited I didn’t ask what I might win,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.