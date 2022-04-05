WELLEN PARK — HCA Florida Englewood Hospital recently opened a new primary care center in Wellen Park.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 9 a.m. April 13 for HCA Florida Wellen Park Medical Office, 12169 Mercado Drive, near Publix.
The new facility — which is already starting to see patients — includes five exam rooms, physical therapy facilities and a pharmacy.
"In our planning process, we designed the office to make the lobby large enough for small community events," HCA Florida Englewood Hospital CEO Steve Young said. "We will have health seminars and other events there."
Young said HCA saw the need to bring services to residents through the new facility.
"The new facility will save patients from driving to Englewood for some of the same services," Young said.
He said there will be 20,000 new homes coming to the region in the next few years, many of them heading to Wellen Park and surrounding subdivisions.
Young said some of HCA's physicians/specialists will share time between the Englewood hospital and the new clinic.
HCA is planning for future needs, he said.
The 100-bed hospital in Englewood is undergoing a $10 million two-phase renovation. Along with adding new care facilities — like the bronchoscopy and endoscopy suites, 3D mammogram technology — the new part of the hospital is designed to improve the flow of emergency care for patients using the emergency room.
The improvements allow for 18 patient care locations in the ER.
The hospital had a record-breaking year, seeing 5,200 patients last year.
"Based on the demographics, we saw there was a need for primary care and cardiology," he said. "We had a record-breaking year and we know it's only going to increase. We are planning for our future."
