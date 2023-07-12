The Medical Center at Wellen Park

The Medical Center at Wellen Park, shown in this renderings, will have medical suites for physicians, specialists and healthcare professionals.

 RENDERING PROVIDED

WELLEN PARK – The race to provide medical care to residents of Wellen Park has brand-new entry with a planned 75,000-square-foot medical office building announced Tuesday. 

Sarasota-based CASTO Healthcare Real Estate announced plans to build The Medical Center at Wellen Park, just east of the River Road and U.S. 41 intersection, according to a news release Tuesday.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments