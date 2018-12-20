She was at the SKY Family YMCA Preschool Thursday. But Barbara Hill wasn’t there just to pick up her granddaughter, 5-year-old Allison Rowe. Hill also attended the grand opening of the new facility on the YMCA’s campus at 701 Center Road, in South Venice.
YMCA board members and staff, including CEO Pat Ryan, were on hand to cut a ribbon to unveil the new Sunshine Education Academy, an 8,700-square-foot facility designed by Hall Architects of Sarasota and built by Halfacre Construction Company of Lakewood Ranch.
The facility holds 152 students. Allison and her classmates get to go to a brand new school Monday.
Parents — and grandparents — praise the academy, old and new.
“The director (Lisa Atwell) is wonderful,” Hill said. “She takes special interest in all of the kids. They work with them. They learn a lot. (Allison is) doing great. She loves to come.”
Allison’s mom was working Thursday and could not attend the grand opening. But more than 150 people did, including parents, representatives of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and other organizations, and vendors who donate goods and services to the Y.
Michael Nemser represented the Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation, which supports the Y through grants related to children, literacy and early education, including scholarships for needy children to attend the academy.
“We think this is very worthwhile,” Nemser said of the Y. “We think if we help children in those broad three areas — hunger, literacy and homelessness — (if) we get them while they are young into programs like this, then we can put them on a road to achieve their highest potential.”
Fifty-two percent of families enrolled in the preschool are on scholarship assistance, and pay a subsidized rate.
Facility outdated
Why the change? Ryan says the old preschool facility, built in 1987, looks outdated. It had been grandfathered in and was out of compliance regarding some Florida Department of Health regulations, such as those involving restrooms, Ryan said.
Venice’s young families deserved better, he said. Fortunately, donors agreed.
More than $1.7 million was raised for the new facility. From old structure to new, some changes are notable: All classrooms now have restrooms. The floors, classroom furniture and toys are made of wood. And some changes are subtle: All classroom lights have dimmers and the walls are painted in colors designed to calm children and stimulate them intellectually.
The new academy will serve children ages 6 weeks through voluntary pre-kindergarten. The new building allows teachers to mix modern teaching with traditional learning techniques.
The wood features are in keeping with the school’s plan to develop daily lesson plans using the Creative Curriculum and Waldorf philosophies, which also have been incorporated at the other Sunshine Education Academy. It opened in April at PGT Industries. Up to 99 children can attend there and there are openings.
“It’s a fresh, clean concept,” Atwell said of the YMCA facility. Ryan is proud of the new facility overall, but he enjoys talking about the new wood furnishings and toys.
Allison and many of her schoolmates eventually will matriculate across the street to Garden Elementary School — and other area schools — in the coming years. Among them will be her preschool classmate who is the son of Rick Cassidy and Christine Schockweiler.
“It’s been nice getting him out, dealing with other kids,” Cassidy said. “They have a good community here. It’s a nice facility.”
The Y continues to grow. There are plans to build another academy in Bonita Springs (Lee County), for which $2.1 million has been raised.
Ground will be broken in April or May. Meanwhile, the Sunshine Education Academy at the Venice Y is full, with a waiting list.
“When moms get pregnant, they call the Y and get themselves on our list,” Ryan said. “Usually they can get a spot (after birth), when they start that early.”
