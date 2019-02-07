Chef-owner Joe Kahn and his wife, Michelle, just opened the chic new Seven on Venice at 317B West Venice Avenue.
But Seven hasn’t always been a lucky number for them.
On Labor Day 2017, their longstanding upscale-casual bistro — Seven on Prospect in Peoria Heights, Illinois — was washed out in a fire that left it with smoke and water damage.
The 25-year restaurant pros didn’t miss a beat. Within a month they’d cleaned up and shifted gears, opening the equally successful Joe’s Original Italian & Martini Bar on the site.
As Joe put it, “We’ve been in the business our whole lives; it’s all we’ve ever done.”
Their latest venture — Seven on Venice — promises to be just as much a Main Street mainstay as Seven on Prospect and Joe’s Original Italian.
At barely 6:30 on a recent Tuesday evening, one week after opening, the new restaurant’s 36 hip, yet cozy, seats were filling up rapidly with curious locals, snowbirds, even some who remembered Joe’s restaurants from Peoria.
Chef Joe allowed modestly, “Business is pretty good.”
He should know.
If you count a dishwashing gig at the age of 10 at his parents’ restaurant, Joe Kahn has been in the business for 40 years.
He joked, “When I was a kid, my dad said I could go to school for anything I wanted — doctor, lawyer. Then he said, ‘Nah, you’re not that smart. Get back in the kitchen.’ So I said, ‘Okay!’
“We had restaurants in Dubuque, Iowa, and Galena, Illinois, the home of Ulysses S. Grant. My family’s first restaurant was called Grant’s Place, with servers dressed up like Union soldiers.
“I went on my own when I was about 24, and my wife and I have been working together for the last 25 years. We opened Seven on Prospect around 2002.”
Painted by Peoria press as home to a “surging restaurant and nightlife scene,” North Prospect Road in Peoria Heights is a shaded row of awning-hung storefronts, many with sidewalk café seating. It could be West Venice Avenue’s northern twin, just one-sixth its size … with snow. And last week, it was 30 below back there.
“You wouldn’t believe how many people are moving down here from Illinois,” said Joe.
Current server-manager Jessica “J.J.” Sammis, who has worked with Joe and Michelle for over a decade, was one of them. After she and her husband moved to North Port, Sammis remembers telling them, “Venice is where you want to be.”
The Kahns began exploring restaurant possibilities in Siesta Key, Fort Myers and Sarasota. But the couple and their children — Jack, 11, and Lucy, 8 — kept being drawn to Venice.
Michelle finally said, “Why don’t we just stay here? This is what we like. It’s nice, it’s peaceful!”
The former Europe Wine Bistro provided a perfect opportunity for the trendy little restaurant. Today, banquette seating with high tops lines the west wall where a bar stood, and whitewashed walls alternate with wood paneling, pierced-tin lighting and mirrors that open the space while keeping it intimate.
But it’s the menu that keeps diners coming back.
Much of it drawn from the acclaimed Seven on Prospect menu, it lends all the classics creative twists — from appetizers like Shrimp and Crab Cakes and Tuna Carpaccio with wasabi cream and pickled ginger vinaigrette to extravaganzas like the chef’s favorite Magnificent Seven, a cioppino of seven seafoods over linguine.
Sammis will roll her eyes if you ask her about the entrée called simply The Meatloaf — a mix of veal, pork and sirloin served with caramelized onion-sage gravy and garlic mashed potatoes.
“It is … so delicious,” she said. “Our meatloaf is something to write home about.”
And Seven’s famous free-range organic chicken, stuffed with goat cheese, spinach and artichoke hearts, is served with a sun-dried tomato cream sauce which, Sammis said, “you can just about drink, it’s so good.”
Even the bread is something special here, served with three-olive tapenade and honey-garlic butter.
“Hey, I’m just a likeable little Midwest guy who likes to drink wine and bourbon, cook and have fun,” said Joe. “We’ve had a lot of experiences, and this is our new experience. We’re excited. It’s a nice town with nice people.”
Seven ($$), 941-488-4900, 317B W. Venice Avenue, is open daily for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
