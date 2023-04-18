College Preparatory Academy at Wellen Park

This rendering shows the planned College Preparatory Academy at Wellen Park, a new tuition-free K-8 charter school that is under construction. The school is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade.

WELLEN PARK — Construction has begun and a principal is in place for the College Preparatory Academy at Wellen Park, a charter school that's set to open for the 2023-24 school year.

Christina Britton is the principal for the new K-8 school, its management company Charter Schools USA announced Tuesday. 


Christina Britton

