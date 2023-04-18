This rendering shows the planned College Preparatory Academy at Wellen Park, a new tuition-free K-8 charter school that is under construction. The school is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade.
WELLEN PARK — Construction has begun and a principal is in place for the College Preparatory Academy at Wellen Park, a charter school that's set to open for the 2023-24 school year.
Christina Britton is the principal for the new K-8 school, its management company Charter Schools USA announced Tuesday.
The company initially plans to open the 41,000-square-foot school for children in kindergarten through sixth grade at 11611 Mezzo Drive, just west of South River Road near U.S. 41.
Students for grades seven and eight will be added later.
The academy is planing for a capacity of 600 students, expanding to 800 when the older grades are added.
Since it is a charter school as part of Sarasota County Schools, there is no tuition charge.
The school will utilize a "village model," Britton said in a Tuesday interview.
"Each grade level will be a 'village.' If you have, for example, 100 students in a grade, they will have four teachers. They will meet as a village, and then there will be separate learning labs off to the side," Britton said.
Students will be assessed, and the learning labs will be organized by students' abilities, she said.
In addition to the flexible village and break-out areas, the school will feature a "technology-rich" environment, Britton said.
Some furniture designs include "white-board type erasable desk tops and wall spaces, flexible seating, and multifunctional tables and chairs," Charter Schools USA announced.
There will be art and music labs, a multipurpose field and basketball court, and a large multipurpose room that functions as a cafeteria and event space for assemblies.
Britton said she is excited to be starting a school in a growing community.
“Students who live in the Wellen Park community will have the ability to walk or bike to school, be able to get together with classmates after school, and conveniently attend after-school events,” Britton stated in an email.
“We know parents want that sense of community where the class sizes are reasonable, students don’t have to cram into portables, and the parents can truly participate in their child’s education.”
Wellen Park President Rick Severance said he was glad to welcome the College Preparatory Academy to the community.
“Access to high quality education is an essential consideration for families,” Severance said in an email.
The school is part of the Charter Schools USA Inc. and is governed by Florida Charter Educational Foundation.
Charter Schools USA has stated its vision is "to build college and career readiness through experiential learning and academics. Students will learn important skills through academics and technology-enabled experiences, with a parallel focus on college readiness and academic growth and emotional well-being."
The school will have three information sessions for families interested in enrolling, all set for the Selby Room at the State College of Florida's Venice campus, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail. The first is set for 6 p.m., Thursday, April 27, with two others at 9 a.m. and noon, Wednesday, May 10.
Additional information is also available at wellenparkprep.org or by calling 941-357-4783.
The enrollment process for Florida charter schools starts with a random student selection lottery. Information on the enrollment process is available at wellenparkprep.org/apps.
