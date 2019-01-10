The new year has started on a positive note. John Burns Real Estate consulting named West Villages Florida the fourth top-selling Master-Planned Community in the country; showing what we already knew: people want to live here! Our builders sold an incredible 1,108 new homes in 2018.
If you’re new to West Villages, welcome! This year we look forward to many milestone events shaping not only the community, but also the region.
This weekend, the Renaissance neighborhood by Mattamy Homes is celebrating the opening of its clubhouse and amenity center. The clubhouse includes a fully-appointed fitness center, social rooms, expansive terraces, pool with zero-entry access and lap lanes, and spa. There are also sports courts, bocce ball and an exercise yard—where there will be yoga demonstrations on Saturday.
The community welcomes guests this Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. to enjoy entertainment and refreshments while touring the amenity center and model homes. Mattamy Homes also has several move-in ready homes to visit.
The Preserve and Renaissance have opened new sections for home sites and look forward to welcoming new home owners. Oasis will begin construction of its pool and clubhouse with plans to open this year. IslandWalk has begun work on its third clubhouse and amenity center which they plan to open later this year.
In February, Sarasota National Golf Club will host the second annual West Villages Invitational Golf Tournament presented by The Atlanta Braves. February also marks West Villages’ first Manatee-Sarasota Home Building Industry Association Parade of Homes™ to showcase the entire community.
March 24, 2019 marks the first Atlanta Braves Spring Training game in the CoolToday Park. We look forward to welcoming them as our home team. This is much more than baseball, CoolToday Park will host community events such as concerts, car shows, farmers’ markets, group fitness classes, youth sports tournaments, family fun days, fundraisers and so much more. This is truly a community asset.
Preto Boulevard, off S. Tamiami Trail will open soon. This multi-module boulevard will be an alternative route into the stadium and campus and was designed to accommodate vehicular traffic, cyclists and walkers/runners.
West Villages Marketplace is well underway at the corner of West Villages Parkway and S. Tamiami Trail. Marketplace is anchored by 105,000 square-foot Publix and features a complementary mix of local, regional and national service providers and restaurants designed to make life easier and more convenient for residents and visitors. Watch for a grand opening late in 2019.
Additionally, work is underway for another new traffic signal at S. Tamiami Trail and West Villages Parkway. We expect this installation to be complete by spring.
Also, if you’ve driven on S. Tamiami Trail recently, you’ve noticed the traffic signal across from IslandWalk and Gran Paradiso. The Florida Department of Transportation is conducting traffic studies and will activate the light accordingly. We know many residents have been eager to see this installed.
These are a few of the milestones for 2019. We will keep readers updated on developments and events here in West Villages Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.