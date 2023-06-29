Wellen Park construction 2023

A landscape crew works on apartments in Wellen Park, a sprawling development in the north part of North Port.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

NORTH PORT — A dispute over North Port’s city borders will be the subject of oral arguments in the 12th Judicial Circuit on Monday.

West Villagers for Responsible Government filed for a review in December about the North Port City Commission’s decision to not begin de-annexation discussions.


   

