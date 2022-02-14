NORTH PORT — North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher has set a town hall visit to Wellen Park.
North Port’s new city manager gives an overview of spending and services, updates on projects and plans, an abridged State of the City, a spokesperson said.
For many, it’ll be an intro to Fletcher, to North Port government, a chance to air their issues.
He’ll visit IslandWalk at the West Villages, in part, to get feedback on North Port’s nearly $200 million annual budget. Early budgeting is in March.
IslandWalk is one of several villages at Wellen Park.
Mayor Pete Emrich is also going. That town hall is Feb. 23. Fletcher plans other such events in North Port, Sarasota County’s largest city.
But a sidebar that Wednesday likely includes the de-annexation issue in Wellen Park.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government, homeowners in Wellen Park, want North Port’s boundaries redrawn, placing Wellen Park outside city limits and in unincorporated Sarasota County.
Billions in taxable value are at stake.
The West Villagers group had pursued boundary contraction, a de-annexation or “divorce,” since 2019. Property taxes were the central issue.
“I mean, the list goes on and on,” West Villagers’ President John Meisel had said of North Port’s spending choices. “We’d like to hear the objections to contraction.”
Fletcher visiting Wellen Park aligns with his taking the job in October.
“Part of (Jerome’s) goals is having open lines of communication,” city spokesperson Josh Taylor said. “Not only in Wellen Park, but in the entire city.”
A successful de-annexation changes North Port’s future, not only cash-wise but image-wise, several sources had argued. The Atlanta Braves baseball complex and the developing Downtown Wellen Park district are among its jewels, for instance.
Wellen Park developers and the Florida League of Cities in January enjoined that divorce-custody fight.
That deadline to act as interested parties looms this week.
Wellen Park races along as a master-planned community, master planned meaning self-sufficient like a city.
Developers added nearly 1,000 houses in 2021, for instance. Downtown Wellen Park, billions in retail, assisted living and recreation, opens its first phase later this year.
IslandWalk is one of several such villages within Wellen Park, all under the West Villages Improvement District, an autonomous governing board. IslandWalk housing prices listed Friday were $470,000 to nearly $1 million.
The de-annexation process is before a Lakeland appeals court, as North Port and the West Villagers had toggled in a Sarasota County court after the city denied a de-annexation petition in April 2021. Wellen Park voters themselves could also decide.
Or, the whole issue could get dropped and things returned to a pre-de-annexation status.
Fletcher, a career administrator, talked about the rift between North Port and the West Villagers group during his hiring process in October, about reaching out to them and their neighbors, he said.
Town hall details will be at cityof northport.com.
